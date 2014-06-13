  Samsung Galaxy Tab S (8.4) vs LG G Pad 8.3: What's the difference?

Samsung has announced a new range of tablets during an event in New York, introducing an 8.4-inch and 10.5-inch model.

This brings another player to the 8-inch tablet party, going up against the likes of LG, who have made their own foray with the LG G Pad. We have put the 8.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S up against the LG G Pad 8.3 to see how it compares and exactly what the differences are.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S features an 8.4-inch Super AMOLED display compared to the 8.3-inch IPS display found on the LG G Pad, meaning you get an ever so slightly bigger screen on the Galaxy Tab S.

While the 0.1-inch increase in size might not be enough to sway you, the resolution difference could be, as Samsung has gone for a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution compared to the 1920 x 1200 resolution found on the G Pad.

This means the Galaxy Tab S will offer sharper, clearer, images as more pixels have been packed in. The Galaxy Tab S featuring a pixel density of 359ppi against the LG G Pad's 273ppi.

It's worth remembering that we loved that display on the LG G Pad when we reviewed it though so don't discount it just yet but there should be a clear difference.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S follows the Galaxy S5 smartphone's design, offering a perforated textured back and fingerprint sensor, along with smooth, curved edges.

The LG G Pad on the other hand carries on the design ethos of the LG G2 and more recently launched LG G3 smartphone, bringing a very thin bezel and rear volume rocker buttons to offer you lots of display in a small body.

In terms of numbers, the G Pad measures 216.8 x 126.5 x 8.3mm and weighs 338g, compared to the Galaxy Tab S that measures 212.8 x 125.6 x 6.6mm and a 294g weight, making Samsung's offering quite a bit slimmer and significantly lighter, as well as smaller.

The camera element of tablets isn't normally the primary focus and we weren't overly impressed with the LG G Pad's 5-megapixel rear and 1.3-megapixel camera offering when we reviewed it.

Samsung has taken the camera up a notch with the Galaxy Tab S though, offering an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2.1-megapixel front camera, as well as an LED flash.

When it comes to performance, you are likely to find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S a little speedier than the LG G Pad thanks to the Exynos octa-core processor that is made up of 1.9GHz and 1.3GHz cores, supported by 3GB of RAM under the hood.

The G Pad opts for a 1.7GHz quad-core Snapdragon 600 processor and 2GB of RAM and although we found it speedy when we reviewed it, the Samsung device steps it up here. We suspect you'll see snappier performance and an improvement when handling trickier tasks.

You should also get a little longer battery life out of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S as the Galaxy Tab S will offer a 4900mAh battery capacity with the Ultra Power Saving mode and the LG G Pad sticks at 4800mAh.

That said, we thought the battery on the G Pad was superb when we reviewed it so we expect similar things from the Galaxy Tab S.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S and the LG G Pad both run on Android 4.4 KitKat software, but both devices feature a skin on top, complementing each of the company's smartphones.

With these skins come a range of different features synonymous with each company and therefore it will be down to personal preference as to what extra functions you want from your tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S will allow you to answer calls, as well as multitask with either two apps or one app and two windows, plus you can use your tablet as a Remote PC.

The LG G Pad on the other hand has the company's Knock On feature, which lets you unlock your phone by knocking a particular sequence, as well as QSlide for multitasking and QPair for linking your tablet to your LG G2.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S comes in Titanium Bronze and Dazzling White, while the LG G Pad is offered in black and white.

Both offer microSD support but the Galaxy Tab S has 16GB and 32GB internal storage options compared to the 16GB on the G Pad.

The Galaxy Tab S is also available as an LTE model while the G Pad is Wi-Fi only, but of course you'll pay a premium for that.

You'll find the G pad for £260 and although Samsung hasn't announced the UK prices for the Galaxy Tab S, rumour has it the 8.4-inch model will set you back £363 for the Wi-Fi only model and £455 for the LTE model, meaning it would be quite a lot more cash.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S comes out on top in terms of display, build, camera, performance and storage, while the G Pad will probably win on price and possibly design depending on your taste, even though the Galaxy Tab S looks great in Dazzling White.

Both offer a flurry of features that will come in handy and while the Galaxy Tab S trumps the G Pad in most areas, it is worth remembering the G Pad came out last year and at the time it was a brilliant device.