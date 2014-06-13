  Samsung Galaxy Tab S (8.4) vs Samsung Galaxy TabPro 8.4: What's the difference?

Samsung has added to its ever-growing tablet line-up with the Galaxy Tab S in 8.4-inch and a 10.5-inch models.

The range was unveiled during an event in New York, just 6 months after the Galaxy TabPro line was announced at CES in Las Vegas, so what has changed? Here we compare the 8.4-inch Galaxy Tab S to the 8.4-inch Galaxy TabPro to see what the differences are.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S and Galaxy TabPro (8.4) tablets both offer the same display size at 8.4-inches. They both offer the same 2560 x 1600 resolution which gives them a pixel density of 359ppi, meaning you should see the same amount of detail and clarity on both devices.

Where the Galaxy Tab S changes things up a little is the type of display, offering a Super AMOLED panel compared to the TFT LCD found on the Galaxy TabPro (8.4).

This should mean the colours will be more vibrant, brighter and the blacks should be deeper on the new model, which was clearly the case when the two were put side-by-side in a demo we witnessed.

As these devices are both from Samsung, you will see a similar family design running through them, however there are some differences.

The Galaxy TabPro (8.4) took many style tips from the Note 3, bringing the faux leather and fake stitching to the rear of the device.

The Galaxy Tab S, on the other hand, has followed the same path as the Galaxy S5 offering the same perforated textured rear and home button fingerprint sensor.

In terms of the numbers, the Galaxy Tab S measures 212.8 x 125.6 x 6.6mm and weighs 294g compared to the Galaxy TabPro (8.4) that comes in at 219 x 128.5 x 7.2mm and hits the scales at 331g.

The Galaxy TabPro (8.4) was already slimmer than Apple's iPad mini and iPad Air but now the Galaxy Tab S is even more so.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, along with a 2.1-megapixel front camera, meaning it sits near enough neck-in-neck with the Galaxy TabPro (8.4).

The Galaxy TabPro (8.4) also has an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel front facing camera so you won't notice any difference between these two devices, plus you'll get the same features such as Beauty Face.

When it comes to performance, you should notice a slight increase in speed with the Galaxy Tab S compared to the Galaxy TabPro (8.4).

Under the hood of the Galaxy Tab S is an Exynos octa-core processor made up of a quad-core 1.9GHz processor and a 1.3GHz processor, plus it is supported by 3GB of RAM, while the Galaxy TabPro (8.4) features a 2.3GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM.

The extra RAM should mean that the latest device will be able to perform any task with ease. We thought the Galaxy TabPro (8.4) coped perfectly well when we reviewed it, but more RAM should mean faster loading of hardcore games and intensive apps.

In terms of the battery, you should get a little more juice out of the Galaxy Tab S thanks to the extra cores and 4900mAh battery capacity compared to the Galaxy TabPro 8.4's 4800mAh battery. The Galaxy Tab S also sports the Ultra Power Saving mode found on the Galaxy S5 smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S and the Samsung Galaxy TabPro (8.4) both run on the latest version of Android 4.4 KitKat, with both offering the Samsung interface over the top.

There are a number of features on board each, such as Remote PC and you get a few extra functions with the Galaxy Tab S including the ability to answer calls by using the SideSync 3.0 function.

These minor differences, however, could easily be levelled with a software update - it's only really those relating to the fingerprint scanner that will be unique to the Tab S.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S is available in Titanium Bronze and Dazzling White colour options, while the Samsung Galaxy TabPro (8.4) comes in black or white.

Both have 32GB internal storage options, but the Galaxy Tab S is also available in 16GB, and both have microSD support, as well as LTE and Wi-Fi models.

Where they will differ is probably going to be the price. Although Samsung hasn't detailed the cost of the Galaxy Tab S yet for the UK, it has been rumoured to be ranging from £363 for a Wi-Fi only model to £455 for the LTE model and the Galaxy TabPro (8.4) is available for £279.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S changes things up in terms of design, moving away from the faux leather and into Band-Aid textured back territory.

The latest tablet also brings brighter colours to its display with the Super AMOLED technology, slims down and makes things lighter, as well as offer power saving options and processor improvements to the mix.

The Galaxy Tab S is likely to be more expensive though and we were impressed with the Galaxy TabPro (8.4) when we reviewed it, so you might decide to go cheaper and stick with the older device that still brings many of the same features and plenty of performance.