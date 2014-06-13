  Samsung Galaxy Tab S (10.5) vs Samsung Galaxy TabPro 10.1: What's the difference?

Samsung has added to its tablet portfolio with the announcement of the Galaxy Tab S, featuring 10.5-inch and 8.4-inch models, both in Wi-Fi only and 4G LTE variants.

The company only announced the TabPro line of tablets in January so what has changed in 6 months? We've put the 10.5-inch Tab S against the 10.1-inch TabPro to see what the differences are.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S offers a slightly bigger display measuring 10.5-inches compared to the 10.1-inch TabPro but the resolution stays the same at 2560 x 1600 pixels.

That means that the Galaxy TabPro is slightly sharper display with a pixel density of 299ppi compared to the 287ppi offered by the Galaxy Tab S, but the difference will be barely noticeable.

What will be noticeable however, is the switch from a TFT LCD display - found on the Galaxy TabPro - to a Super AMOLED display. The Super AMOLED display will offer brighter and more vibrant colours, with deeper blacks and although it has been criticised to occasionally saturate colours, it is a popular feature on the company's smartphones. For many this is likely to be a plus point for many, even though the TFT display was already excellent.

Samsung offers a similar design on all of its products and the Galaxy Tab S walks along the same path as the TabPro, but moves away from the faux leather.

The Galaxy TabPro features a similar design to the Note 3, while the Galaxy Tab S borrows its design from the Galaxy S5, featuring a perforated back and fingerprint sensor. If you have either a Note 3 or a Galaxy S5, you might opt for the matching tablet rather than make a decision based on the specs alone.

If you crunch the numbers the Galaxy Tab S measures 247.3 x 177.3 x 6.6mm and weighs 465g, while the Galaxy TabPro measures 243.1 x 171.4 x 7.3mm and hits the scales at 469g. The Galaxy TabPro is slightly smaller, but heavier and thicker than the Galaxy Tab S.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S and the Galaxy TabPro both offer the same 8-megapixels for the rear camera, with only a very slight difference on the front facing snapper 2 megapixel snapper.

Both devices offer an LED flash, which is rare for tablet cameras, and both come with autofocus so you shouldn't see much difference in terms of the shots between the two.

When it comes to performance, you probably won't notice too much of a difference here either, as both the Galaxy Tab S and the Galaxy TabPro come with an octa-core processor under the hood.

The Galaxy Tab S has 3GB of RAM supporting it, while the Galaxy TabPro only has 2GB so the extra RAM could help the Galaxy Tab S perform the more strenuous tasks. Expect apps to load slightly faster, especially heavyweight games.

You might see a slight improvement in the battery life for the Galaxy Tab S, which sports the Ultra Power Saving mode of the Galaxy S5 even though it has a smaller battery capacity at 7900mAh compared to the larger 8220mAh found in the Galaxy TabPro.

Samsung claims the Galaxy TabPro will offer you around 10 hours internet browsing time and we found the battery life was decent when we reviewed it, so we expect a little better from the Galaxy Tab S with the power saving mode.

The Galaxy Tab S and the TabPro both run on the latest version of Android and both tablets offer a number of additional features.

The Galaxy Tab S will allow you to answer calls that come through to your smartphone, as well as use the tablet as a Remote PC. Multi-tasking is a key theme allowing you to use two apps at once or one app over two windows.

The Galaxy TabPro also features multi-tasking options and Remote PC but the answering calls and Ultra Power Saving mode are absent from this model. These software differences could easily be levelled with an update, however.

The addition of the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy Tab S, aside from the security, means you will be able to confirm PayPal payments using your finger and this is likely to expand to other third party apps in the future.

Samsung has yet to confirm the UK price of the Galaxy Tab S but it has been rumoured to start at £455 for a Wi-Fi only model, which could be referring to a 16GB or 32GB variant, while the Galaxy TabPro will set you back £449 for the 32GB model.

The Galaxy Tab S will be coming in Titanium Bronze or Dazzling White, while the Galaxy TabPro is offered in black and white colour options. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S comes in Wi-Fi and LTE models, while the Galaxy TabPro is only available in a Wi-Fi option in the UK.

The Galaxy Tab S and the Galaxy TabPro sit on the same bench when it comes to Android tablets. The camera is the same, the performance should be near enough equal and although there are a couple of extra features on the new model, you will probably pay a little more cash for it as it is the latest "flagship model".

The Galaxy Tab S does offer a slimmer and slightly lighter build, perhaps even a nicer design depending on your preference and the AMOLED display could be the decider for some. We were big fans of the Samsung Galaxy TabPro 10.1 and therefore we are expecting great things from the Galaxy Tab S when we get it in for a full review.