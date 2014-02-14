  Samsung Galaxy NotePro vs Galaxy TabPro: What’s the difference?

Samsung's tablet line became even more confusing in January, when the South Korea-based electronics giant introduced two new categories: the Galaxy NotePro and Galaxy TabPro.

Both didn't just add a few specifications, but instead broke into a new screen size area for the company, and wow is it big. But the question that's been on all of our minds: what's the difference between these Pro models?

The Galaxy NotePro and Galaxy TabPro are Samsung's first tablets to offer a 12.2-inch screen size to customers, and arguably, the company has opened up a new tablet segment as a result.

The Galaxy NotePro is available in a 12.2-inch version. The Galaxy TabPro offers customers a little more choice, with 12.2, 10.1, and 8.4-inch versions available.

All four versions across the NotePro and TabPro lines carry a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. However the 12.2-inch NotePro and TabPro have a 247 pixel-per-inch density, while the 10.1-inch and 8.4-inch Tab pro have a 299 pixel-per-inch density and 359 pixel-per-inch density, respectively.

Where the Galaxy NotePro and Galaxy TabPro differ is the stylus.

READ: Samsung Galaxy NotePro 12.2 review

The Galaxy NotePro is aimed at the professional and creative crowd by including Samsung's famous S Pen and S Pen software tweaks. The Galaxy TabPro doesn't offer the stylus at all.

The Galaxy NotePro ships with a selection of pre-loaded apps, content and services "for the ultimate user content gift package" for users to take advantage of the on-board stylus.

Both the Galaxy NotePro and Galaxy TabPro carry the Samsung tablet build we've come to know over the years. There's a crisp screen surrounded by bezel, and a home button situated in the middle, multi-tasking capacitive button to the left, and back button to the right.

Samsung kicked off its use of the faux-leather back when it introduced the Galaxy Note 3 in September 2013.

Both the Galaxy NotePro and Galaxy TabPro feature a faux-leather back, and black and white colour options.

Weight-wise the Galaxy NotePro is the heaviest at 750g, followed by the Galaxy TabPro at 732g, Galaxy TabPro 10.1 at 469g, and Galaxy TabPro 8.4 at 331g.

The processor that ships with the tablets will depend on where you buy your tablet and whether it's the 3G or 4G version. The Wi-Fi and 3G models (no 3G for the TabPro) ship with a 1.9GHz quad-core Exynos 5 Octa chip, while the 4G version has a quad-core 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chip for even more speed. To run applications, 3GB of RAM is found on the 12.2-inch versions of the NotePro and TabPro, with the smaller TabPros featuring only 2GB.

The 12.2-inch Galaxy NotePro and 12.2-inch Galaxy TabPro feature 32GB or 64GB of storage. The Galaxy TabPro 10.1 and Galaxy TabPro 8.4 feature 16GB or 32GB of storage - all four supporting microSD expansion.

Cameras are what you'd expect: 8-megapixel on the rear and 2-megapixel on the front, on all four.

The 12.2-inch Galaxy NotePro and Galaxy TabPro feature 9,500mAh of battery life. The Galaxy TabPro 10.1 feature 8,220mAh, and the Galaxy TabPro 8.4 feature 4,800mAh of battery.

Samsung is shipping all four tablets with Android 4.4 KitKat with its own custom TouchWiz user-interface on top. It's not clear how soon they will get the new version of TouchWiz, which is expected to be announced in late-February.

As previously mentioned, the Galaxy NotePro features application support for its stylus.

In the US, the 32GB Galaxy NotePro is for sale from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg for $749.99. The 16GB Galaxy TabPro 10.1 is available for $499.99. The 64GB Galaxy NotePro and other sizes of the Galaxy TabPro are not yet available. Amazon lists them as shipping on 9 March, with the 8.4-inch TabPro shipping on 19 February.

In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy NotePro 12.2 is on sale at Carphone Warehouse and John Lewis for around £650. Samsung's Galaxy TabPro models will arrive later in this quarter, Samsung says.

Samsung has led the way in the phablet market over the years, and is now trying to do the same with the larger tablet market. A tablet as large as 12.2 inches could be seen as better for viewing movies and web browsing - but portability may be a bit of an issue.

READ: Samsung Galaxy TabPro 8.4 review

The real difference between the Galaxy NotePro and Galaxy TabPro is the S Pen stylus - making the price differ by roughly $100 with the 12.2-inch screen size. The S Pen could be seen as great for some, including professionals, students, and creative types, who want to take notes and draw right on their tablet. For the average consumer, their finger will do just fine.

The S Pen, as elsewhere in the Note family, is responsive and easy to use and slips into the side of the casing when you're not using it. If you take a lot of notes and find that it easier to do with a pen, then this is probably the one to go for.

Other than that, the Galaxy NotePro and Galaxy TabPro lines are alike except for a slight size difference and missing 3G from the Galaxy TabPro. You're getting arguably the best Android tablets on the block.

It's just up to you which screen size, and whether you need a stylus or not, when it comes to choosing which you're willing to shell out for.