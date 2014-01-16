  Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite vs Tesco Hudl: What's the difference?

Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite, moving the South Korean company into the budget 7-inch tablet market, but it faces some stiff competition.

We've recently seen a number of tablets in smaller sizes around 7 inches, including the Tesco Hudl that sold 400,000 by the end of 2013 and offers great value for money. With Samsung making its move, we've pictched the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite against the Hudl to see how it compares and where the smart money goes.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite and the Tesco Hudl feature a 7-inch display, but they differ quite significantly when it comes to the resolution.

The Tab 3 Lite offers a 1024 x 600 resolution compared to the Hudl's 1440 x 900, which means the Tab 3 Lite has a pixel density of 169ppi, while the Hudl is 242ppi.

There is a big difference here, and it will mean that the display on the Hudl will be sharper and crisper than the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite.

Design is always a case of personal preference, but both the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite and the Hudl look good in our opinion.

The Galaxy Tab 3 Lite measures 116.4 x 193.4 x 9.7mm and weighs 310g, while the Hudl measures 128.8 x 192.8 x 9.85mm and hits the scales at 370g.

Therefore, in terms of physical size the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite is slightly smaller, thinner and lighter than the Hudl.

The Galaxy Tab 3 Lite offers a 2-megapixel rear camera, but there is no front snapper on this 7-inch tablet. The Hudl on the other hand, has a 3-megapixel camera on the rear and a 2-megapixel camera on the front.

While the rear snapper shots of the Hudl might not be too different from the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite, you will be able to easily video call on the Hudl, and take those all important selfies, both of which won't be an option on the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite.

When it comes to storage and battery, the Hudl seems to be the winner here too. The Galaxy Tab 3 Lite comes with a 3600mAh battery, which Samsung says will offer 8 hours of playback, while the Hudl's battery capacity is said to offer 9 hours playback.

In terms of storage, you will get 8GB internal storage with the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite but the Hudl offers 16GB both tablets a microSD card slot supporting cards up to 32GB. While the 8GB might give you plenty of storage for music, a couple of hefty games could quickly fill it.

The Galaxy Tab 3 Lite is powered by a dual-core 1.2GHz chipset, while the Hudl runs on a quad-core 1.5GHz processor so the Hudl will be faster at performing the tasks you throw at it.

Both tablets come with 1GB of RAM, and they both have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS on board.

They also both run on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, although the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite has Samsung's TouchWiz customisation over the top, with a range of additioal Samsung features. The Hudl has some Tesco modifications, such as quick access to your shopping, but otherwise it's pretty much naked Android.

If you are looking for a bit of colour in your tablet then the Hudl will be the winner for you as it comes in black, purple, blue and red compared to the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite's black and white options. The finish of the Hudl is also nicely done, with plenty of grip and a good quality feel to it.

In terms of price, the Hudl offers all its glory for £119 (although you can knock the price down using your Club Card rewards), and although the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite pricing has not yet been announced, we expect it to be around the £100.

Without the price it is difficult to draw a definitive conclusion between these two tablets as the price is likely to be the winning feature of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite.

The Tesco Hudl has a lot on offer for its £119 tag, beating the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite in display, processor, camera, battery, storage and colour options.

However, if the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite comes in at £50 cheaper, then it's a completely different story. At the moment, the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite wins on physical size only against the Hudl, but if it adds price to that, it could be a worthy alternative, especially for Samsung fans and those with less than £119 to spend on a tablet.

We will update this feature when the price is announced so check back for our final conclusion.