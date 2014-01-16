  Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite vs Tesco Hudl: What's the difference?

Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite, moving the South Korean company into the budget 7-inch tablet market, but it faces some stiff competition.
We've recently seen a number of tablets in smaller sizes around 7 inches, including the Tesco Hudl that sold 400,000 by the end of 2013 and offers great value for money. With Samsung making its move, we've pictched the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite against the Hudl to see how it compares and where the smart money goes.
The Hudl has a sharper display
Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite and the Tesco Hudl feature a 7-inch display, but they differ quite significantly when it comes to the resolution.
The Tab 3 Lite offers a 1024 x 600 resolution compared to the Hudl's 1440 x 900, which means the Tab 3 Lite has a pixel density of 169ppi, while the Hudl is 242ppi.
There is a big difference here, and it will mean that the display on the Hudl will be sharper and crisper than the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite.
The Galaxy Tab 3 Lite is smaller and lighter
Design is always a case of personal preference, but both the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite and the Hudl look good in our opinion.
The Galaxy Tab 3 Lite measures 116.4 x 193.4 x 9.7mm and weighs 310g, while the Hudl measures 128.8 x 192.8 x 9.85mm and hits the scales at 370g.
Therefore, in terms of physical size the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite is slightly smaller, thinner and lighter than the Hudl.
The Hudl offers video calling and selfies
The Galaxy Tab 3 Lite offers a 2-megapixel rear camera, but there is no front snapper on this 7-inch tablet. The Hudl on the other hand, has a 3-megapixel camera on the rear and a 2-megapixel camera on the front.
While the rear snapper shots of the Hudl might not be too different from the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite, you will be able to easily video call on the Hudl, and take those all important selfies, both of which won't be an option on the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite.
The Hudl has better storage options
When it comes to storage and battery, the Hudl seems to be the winner here too. The Galaxy Tab 3 Lite comes with a 3600mAh battery, which Samsung says will offer 8 hours of playback, while the Hudl's battery capacity is said to offer 9 hours playback.
In terms of storage, you will get 8GB internal storage with the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite but the Hudl offers 16GB both tablets a microSD card slot supporting cards up to 32GB. While the 8GB might give you plenty of storage for music, a couple of hefty games could quickly fill it.
Processor and connectivity
The Galaxy Tab 3 Lite is powered by a dual-core 1.2GHz chipset, while the Hudl runs on a quad-core 1.5GHz processor so the Hudl will be faster at performing the tasks you throw at it.
Both tablets come with 1GB of RAM, and they both have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS on board.
They also both run on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, although the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite has Samsung's TouchWiz customisation over the top, with a range of additioal Samsung features. The Hudl has some Tesco modifications, such as quick access to your shopping, but otherwise it's pretty much naked Android.
The Hudl has more colour options
If you are looking for a bit of colour in your tablet then the Hudl will be the winner for you as it comes in black, purple, blue and red compared to the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite's black and white options. The finish of the Hudl is also nicely done, with plenty of grip and a good quality feel to it.
In terms of price, the Hudl offers all its glory for £119 (although you can knock the price down using your Club Card rewards), and although the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite pricing has not yet been announced, we expect it to be around the £100.
Conclusion
Without the price it is difficult to draw a definitive conclusion between these two tablets as the price is likely to be the winning feature of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite.
The Tesco Hudl has a lot on offer for its £119 tag, beating the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite in display, processor, camera, battery, storage and colour options.
However, if the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite comes in at £50 cheaper, then it's a completely different story. At the moment, the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite wins on physical size only against the Hudl, but if it adds price to that, it could be a worthy alternative, especially for Samsung fans and those with less than £119 to spend on a tablet.
We will update this feature when the price is announced so check back for our final conclusion.