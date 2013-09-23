  Microsoft Surface 2 vs Surface RT: What's the difference?

Right off the bat Microsoft has outdone the Surface RT by adding the Windows RT 8.1 operating system onto the Surface 2 which promises to out do its predecessor. Although the original RT slate will still be available for those who don't mind the older version of Windows. But would you want one? Check out whats changed to see if its worth the extra money.

Power has also been improved with a 1.7 GHz Nvidia Tegra 4 processor that can churn out better graphical performances while saving on battery over the RT's Tegra 3 offering. That means a 10 hours battery life on the Surface where the RT was falling down around the seven and a half hour mark. Although that 2GB RAM found in the RT seems to be enough as Microsoft has chosen not to upgrade that any further.

The screen has also had a boost in the Surface 2 with a 10.6-inch ClearType 1080p display. That's a 207 ppi resolution over the RT's 146 ppi effort.

The cameras have also had an upgrade from the dual 720p LifeCams on the RT. The Surface 2 boasts 5-megapixel rear facing and 3.5-megapixel front facing cameras both capable of 1080p video recording. While both tablets had dual mics, the Surface 2 adds noise cancellation for clearer recording and the stereo speakers have ben digitally enhanced for better sound.

While Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 stay the same the Surface 2 has had a USB 3.0 port added to replace the USB 2.0 of the RT. And the new Kickstand 2 boasts a dual angle standing ability for multi angle placements.

The Surface 2 has also got a new magnesium silver shell that brings the weight down a smidgen to 676g from 680g in the RT. And while the tablet is the same in length and hight it's thinned down from 9.4mm in the RT to 8.89mm in the Surface 2.

The new Surface 2 will start at £310 for the 32GB model and also comes in 64GB. Both include two years access to 200GB storage on SkyDrive as well as a years free international Skype calls and Skype Wi-Fi hotspot access. The RT starts at £280.