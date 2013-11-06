  Currys & PC World Advent Vega Tegra Note 7 vs Google Nexus 7: What’s the difference?

Currys & PC World has just announced its own-branded Nvidia Tegra Note, available for pre-order from 7 November, but how does it compare to Google's popular Nexus 7?

With very similar price points and target audiences, we compare the two tablets to see which one comes out on top in terms of numbers.

Both the Nexus 7 and the Tegra Note 7 feature a 7-inch IPS display, however they differ not in size, but in resolution.

The Nexus 7 comes with a 1920 x 1200 resolution with 323ppi compared to the Tegra Note 7, which has a 1280 x 800 resolution with 216ppi.

This means you’ll find a sharper, clearer image on the Nexus 7 display than the Tegra Note 7 as more pixels are packed in to create the image.

Designed to have the best gaming experience on the market and claiming to be the world's fastest 7-inch tablet, the Tegra Note 7 has a lot packed under its hood.

We will let you know what we think when we get it in for full review, but in terms of numbers, the Tegra Note 7 runs on an Nvidia Tegra 4 mobile processor with quad-core Cortex-A15 CPU (with a fifth battery-saver core) and 72-core GeForce GPU.

The Nexus 7, on the other hand, has a 1.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor, along with a 400MHz Adreno 320 GPU.

For the gaming fans, the Nexus 7 does have a new Play Games app so you can track your achievements and play with or against other gamers and the Tegra Note 7 has additional access to TegraZone gaming for Tegra optimised games so both are worthy of your attention.

In terms of storage, the Tegra Note 7 only has 16GB internally compared to the Nexus 7’s options of 16GB or 32GB.

However, the Tegra Note 7 has a microSD slot for further expansion up to 32GB meaning even if you went for the 32GB Nexus 7, you would still have more space for your music and videos with the Tegra Note 7.

The Tegra Note 7 also promises over 10 hours of HD video playback compared to the Nexus 7’s promise of 9 hours HD video playback in battery life.

If you plan to use your tablet for snapping, you'll find a 5-megapixel rear camera on both the Nexus 7 and the Tegra Note 7, which is pretty standard for a tablet camera.

On the front, the Tegra Note 7 comes with a 0.3-megapixel (VGA) webcam and the Nexus 7 has a 1.2-megapixel fixed-focus front camera.

The Tegra Note 7’s camera also comes with exclusive Tegra features such as tap-to-track and 100fps video with slow-motion playback, which we will look at closer when we get it in for full review to see what we make of them.

Both devices profess to have great sound coming from their speakers, with the Nexus 7 featuring surround sound powered by Fraunhofer and the Tegra Note 7 using Nvidia PureAudio technology to produce the "widest frequency range in a tablet".

We were impressed with the sound produced from the Nexus 7 and we will be trying out the Tegra Note 7 to see what it can produce when we get it in for review.

READ: Nexus 7 review (2013)

Both devices run on stock Android so in terms of user interface, you'll get the same experience.

The Tegra Note 7 has a stylus under its belt too though, meaning if you are a note-taker or prefer the idea of using a stylus, you might choose the Tegra Note 7.

The Tegra Note 7 is set to hit Currys & PC World stores for £179.99 on 15 November, compared to the 16GB Nexus 7 which is available now on Google Play for £199.

Both will be available for the Christmas rush and with only £10 difference, it isn't likely the price will be the decider.

Both devices have a lot going for them, with the Nexus 7’s fabulous display and the Tegra Note 7's speed for gaming, we doubt you would be disappointed with either.

Both have an appealing aesthetic and although the Tegra Note 7 has a slightly better battery life and stylus, they probably wouldn't be make or break features.

We have yet to play with the Advent Vega Tegra Note 7 and we love the Nexus 7 already, but based on the numbers these two devices seem to be near enough on par with each other, with the Tegra Note 7 perhaps coming out slightly on top.