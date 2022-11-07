(Pocket-lint) - Apple finally updated the design of the basic iPad in late 2022, updating its hugely popular tablet with the all-screen look that has graced the iPad Air and iPad Pro lineups for a little while.

It's a really welcome change that you can read all about in our full review of the tablet, albeit one that comes with a price hike, but with a new design comes renewed worrying about dents and nicks.

If you want to keep your iPad pristine, you'll need a case - we've gathered a selection of the very best options for the new iPad right here.

Apple Smart Folio

squirrel_widget_12860722

For

Simple

Well-made

Jazzy colours

Against

Not the most protective

Can wear down

As has often been the case, Apple's own effort is simply the best you can opt for in most cases. Its Smart Folio cases are always great, and this is no exception.

It covers your iPad's display with a folding barrier that can also become a kickstand at two heights, letting you use the tablet in multiple ways. With nice colours to pick from and protection that adds almost no bulk at all, it's a classy solution.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio

squirrel_widget_12860723

For

Fantastic keyboard

Great build quality

Perfect fit

Against

Expensive

If part of why you've picked up the 10th-generation iPad is that you want to unlock some more productivity from your tablet, you could instead shell out for Apple's Magic Keyboard Folio.

It adds a keyboard and trackpad to the table, letting you basically use the iPad as a de facto laptop, while again remaining impressively low-profile and offering some protection. It's quite expensive but completely deluxe.

Logitech Combo Touch

squirrel_widget_12860724

For

More affordable

Great keyboard

Protective

Against

A little boring looking

Chunkier than Apple's

For those looking to use a trackpad and keyboard without blowing a major budget, Logitech has come through with an immediate alternative.

The Combo Touch isn't as swanky-feeling and doesn't look as sleek, but it gets the job done for a good chunk less cash, and also adds perhaps a little more protection against drops.

OtterBox Defender

squirrel_widget_12860725

For

So rugged

Great protection

Kickstand

Against

A bit ugly

Adds some chunkiness

Some of us know very well that we'll likely drop our tablet at some point, even if it's new and beloved. Alternatively, we might need to use the tablet in more rugged environments.

This case from OtterBox is perfect for that niche - it's got great drop protection with raised edges that should protect the iPad's display in most scenarios. It's ideal for those of us who need a little more protection.

Speck Balance Folio

squirrel_widget_12860726

For

Good value

Solid protection

Against

Businesslike looks

If you want a case that protects all sides of your iPad, this folding option from Speck isn't too expensive, but is reliable enough to give you peace of mind.

It's great for standing your tablet up when viewing media or typing, and is well-made with solid materials, making it a great lower-budget option for your iPad.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.