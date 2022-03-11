If you're looking to protect your fourth-gen or fifth-gen iPad Air, there are plenty of fantastic cases to choose from.

Whether you use the mid-range Apple tablet as a full-time laptop replacement or just for occasional browsing, it's paramount you pick something up that can keep it protected. Neither the 2020 model nor the 2022 device is cheap to replace, after all.

That's where this guide comes in handy. We've used plenty of dedicated iPad Air cases and covers since it was redesigned and have featured the very best in our picks below.

Our Top Picks: iPad Air Cases

Apple Apple Smart Folio 1. Best overall Best for most users A great case that's the simple choice for most people. Pros Great colours

Superb folding design

Handy for viewing angles Cons Pricey See at Amazon

Apple's folding case for its iPads has become entirely iconic, and immediately synonymous with the iPad since so many people rock them when they pick up a new iPad.

That's with good reason, too - they're superb cases that give you a good degree of protection while remaining sleek and classy, while that folding cover both protects your screen and lets you prop the tablet up for better viewing angles.

Logitech Logitech Folio Touch 2. Runner Up Useful productivity A great case with a trackpad. Pros More affordable keyboard and mouse

Nicely made

Turns tablet into a laptop Cons Still not cheap See at Amazon

The real power of Apple's newer iPads, including the Air, is unlocked by the addition of trackpad support, though, which means you might want a case that has a trackpad, turning your iPad into basically a 2-in-1.

This case from Logitech is perfect, really well made, and with a great keyboard and trackpad on board, plus an adjustable kickstand that makes it super useful. Once you get used to working this way, you'll wonder why everyone isn't doing it. It's fairly pricey, but still undercuts Apple's own effort nicely.

Apple Apple Smart Keyboard Folio 3. A Top Pick For typing A great typing case that makes your iPad Air more powerful. Pros Great keyboard

Useful angles

So well-made Cons Expensive See at Amazon

If you want a similar folio-style case for your iPad Air, but want to take advantage of its power by getting some work done on it, you might want one that packs in a keyboard, like this more expensive upgrade from Apple.

It's got that same Apple style and panache and keeps things really minimalist and swish, while still giving you a satisfying keyboard for word processing, and those all-important viewing angles for watching TV or movies.

Pocket-lint Apple Magic Keyboard 4. Strong Contender Premium quality A superb but very expensive case. Pros Unparalleled design

Great keyboard, top trackpad

Feels perfect Cons So, so expensive See at Amazon

If you want the absolute best experience as far as a typing and trackpad combination go for your iPad Air, the standout winner is Apple's Magic Keyboard, a masterpiece of design. It floats your iPad up in the air and gives great angles as you work with the solid keys and exemplary trackpad.

Of course, it's also hugely expensive, at more than twice the price of Logitech's alternative, so it's likely to be well out of most people's reach. Still, if you can stretch to it, things don't get better than this.

Otterbox OTTERBOX Symmetry Series 360 5. Also Great Good safety A great case that's ideal for those who know they're prone to dropping their tablet. Pros Great protection

Spot for your Apple Pencil Cons Moderately expensive

A little ugly See at Amazon

Otterbox has a storied name in protection for mobile and tablet devices, and it's brought that expertise to bear on the new iPad Air in the form of this nifty folio case.

It's a bit chunkier than the others we've featured, perfect if you're going to be taking the tablet out in more challenging situations, with bumpers for drop protection and a clasp to keep things closed in your bag or when stored.

How to choose a case for your iPad Air

Buying a case for your iPad Air can be a big difference-maker in terms of how you actually use the tablet, so make sure you get the right one! Here are some useful questions to ask yourself as you think about which one would be right for you.

Do iPad Air 4 cases fit iPad Air 5?

Yes, cases designed for iPad Air 4 should fit iPad Air 5, since the two Apple tablets feature the same dimensions and design. The camera, volume buttons, lock button, microphones and speakers are also in the same place for both generations.

How much protection do you want?

The big variable between different cases and sorts of cases is often how much protection they actually offer from drops. Some are more like covers, including Apple's superb Smart Folio, and leave the metal back of the tablet exposed when they're closed. Others are more like a clamshell to offer total protection, and you might want to work out how paranoid you are about damage, before deciding which is best.

Are you looking for a keyboard?

Some of the cases we've featured have an obvious added feature in the form of a keyboard to let you type up things manually rather than using an on-screen keyboard, which unlocks a vast amount of productivity potential in the iPad Air. If you're looking to get a keyboard for your tablet, having one built into your case could be a great solution.

Do you want a trackpad?

Similarly, now that the iPad has support for trackpads, getting a case that also boasts a trackpad is a great way to make your tablet feel like a two-in-one machine that's almost all the way to being a laptop if you need it to be.