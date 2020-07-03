Apple's iPad Pro range is chockablock full of super tablets that boast so much functionality that they're pretty capable as your main computer if you're so inclined (especially when more recent models are paired with the new Magic Keyboard).

That said, they're also pretty expensive - the sort of tablet that you can sometimes use a bit gingerly, wary of the risks associated with using it, given that one accidental drop or hit could dent or scratch it.

That's why we've rounded up some of the best iPad Pro cases on the market for you to browse so that if you've got a new tablet to protect, you've got some of the very best protection to choose from. These cases should be available for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants, but we'll say if that's not the case for any of them.

Apple Smart Folio

Regardless of what size or type of iPad you're using, there's a good chance that Apple's own covers are the most likely case to work for you, and the iPad Pro is no different - its Smart Folio cases are really great. You get a shell around the iPad itself, as well as a folding cover.

That'll automatically wake the tablet when you open it, as well as sleeping it when you close, and also lets you arrange the tablet for viewing at different angles on surfaces. It's a design that's proven hugely popular over the years, and is still the best pick available for most people.

Apple Magic Keyboard

Apple's introduced a whole new world with the recent addition of trackpad support to iPad OS, and is the first on the scene for obvious reasons, with the extremely impressive Magic Keyboard attachment. It'll turn your iPad Pro into effectively a hybrid laptop, great for working on and able to handle most tasks.

That said, it's massively expensive and many people will question the wisdom of buying it rather than just having separate devices. There are also no function keys. That's for you to decide, but if you're looking to add a trackpad to your iPad Pro this is the best you'll get at the moment.

Otterbox Defender Case

For more serious protection, you might want to look away from Apple's own stylish efforts. Otterbox's Defender case is about as rugged as they come, and while it isn't particularly cheap, you'll get a reassuring degree of cushioning from it.

It's got a fairly clean, business-like look, too, and can accommodate an Apple Pencil nicely. While it might be a little chunky for some people's tastes, it's a great way to make sure that a drop isn't fatal to the looks or functions of your tablet.

Casemade Smart Folio

Perhaps you're looking for something a little more.. timeless, though. Casemade's leather folio case is a lovely little clip-on case for your iPad Pro that's soft to the touch and does a solid job of disguising the sheer techiness of the device.

It's also got the option to fold into a stand, as pictured above, which is important for being actually useful, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a nice, affordable leather case.

UAG Feather-Light Case

Returning to the realms of ruggedness, though, UAG always has a certain place in our hearts for its unapologetic designs, which go hard on rivets and metallic accents to reassure you that you'd almost have to try to damage its cases.

This iPad Pro case is no different, with the addition of a screen cover and stand system that makes it really useful if you're likely to be using your tablet on the go and in non-traditional office settings. It's also really nicely priced, as a bonus.