Best iPad Air cases 2020: Cases for Apple's 10.5-inch tablet

While Apple's continued to throw impressive new features the way of its updated iPad Pro models, the iPad Air was introduced in 2019 and created a seriously compelling package.

It's actually the iPad Air 3, really, since there were two versions of iPad Air previously, starting in 2013.

It's got a great range of features and really good power under the hood, without completely killing your wallet, making it the ideal choice for many people looking pick up a new tablet from Apple's range.

Like many of Apple's products, though, it's a little fragile, so you'll probably be wanting to keep it safe in a case or cover.

That's why we've rounded up some of the best cases on the market for you to browse - there's bound to be something here to pique your interest.

Apple Smart Cover

When it comes to accessories, the best options are often made by the manufacturers themselves, and Apple's Smart Covers are a great example. They offer solid protection and some great screen-waking features, plus let you prop up the tablet at multiple angles for better productivity.

They are a little pricey, compared to some third-party alternatives, but if you want the best combination of style and substance you might want to opt for a Smart Cover.

Moshi VersaCover

If you like the look of the Smart Cover, but want slightly more protection and slightly more adaptability, you might want to consider Moshi's VersaCover, which basically has upgrades on both counts.

It lets you fold the back into multiple shapes for different viewing angles, and also has a fairly heft case to protect your tablet from drops and scrapes. Plus, it's got a nice, modern design into the bundle.

TwelveSouth BookBook

If you want something a little less modern-looking, TwelveSouth's interesting leather case will disguise your tablet as a leatherbound book when you're not using it - it's not necessarily the most practical, but is certainly stylish.

We find that leather cases also help to diminish the feeling that you're on a screen all day, so there's plenty going in this book-case's favour.

Torro

Sticking with leather, then, this case from Torro might suit you if you want something a little more simple than TwelveSouth's book-look. It's a gorgeous, soft leather case that will only gain in character the more you use it.

If you prefer, there are other colours available, and you won't find much higher quality than this for its price, in terms of the materials that go into making it.

ProCase

If you've come down this list but are still thinking about Apple's Smart Cover, where we started, we don't blame you. If, too, you're put off by its price, you might be pleased to know that there's a solid alternative in the form of this cover from ProCase.

It's a great, cheaper option, that does almost precisely the same job, just with slightly less premium materials in the mix, and has a great range of colours that you can pick from, too.