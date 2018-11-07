Apple iPad Pro 11 vs Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2018): Which should you buy?

Apple announced two iPad Pro models at the end of October, comprising an 11-inch model to succeed, but not replace, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a new 12.9-inch model.

Featuring a lovely new design, how do the two new iPad Pros compare to each other in terms of specifications and which should you buy? Here is how the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch are similar and how they differ.

Design and colour options

Processor, battery and storage capacities

Cameras and audio

Same display technology

The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch are similar in many ways, most ways in fact. They both offer a complete design refresh, which sees the removal of the Touch ID home button in favour of Face ID, and an expanded display that fills the footprint of both models.

The aluminium edges of the two new iPad Pro models are much flatter than they were previously, they are both just 5.9mm slim and they are both compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically and charges wirelessly when attached.

Under their hoods, the two new iPad Pro models offer the A12X Bionic processor, the same battery capabilities, and they are both available in storage capacities of 64GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi and Cellular models. The display technology is also the same with both offering fully laminated screens, ProMotion technology, True Tone technology and P3 wide colour displays.

Camera and audio capabilities are the same on both models too, with a 12-megapixel rear camera capable of 4K video recording, a 7-megapixel front camera capable of Animoji and Memoji and four speaker audio present on both. The two new iPad Pros also feature USB Type-C for charging in and out and they both come in silver and space grey colour options.

Display size and resolution

Physical size

Price

There isn't much that is different between the iPad Pro 11-inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch at all, though there are a couple of areas they aren't identical.

As you would expect, the iPad Pro 11-inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch have different sized displays. The smaller model has an 11-inch display, no surprises there given its name, while the larger model has a 12.9-inch display.

Both the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch have a Liquid Retina screen, like the iPhone XR, but the resolutions are different. The 11-inch model has a 2388 x 1668 resolution, while the 12.9-inch model has a 2732 x 2048 resolution.

The pixel densities are the same however at 264ppi, thanks to the size differences, meaning you get the same amount of pixels packed in per inch on both devices. Neither offer HDR support.

The physical footprint of the two iPad Pro models is different too. The iPad Pro 11-inch measures 247.6 x 178.5mm, while the iPad Pro 12.9-inch measures 280.6 x 214.9mm so the larger model is quite a bit taller and wider.

The larger model is also heavier at 631g compared to 468g.

The only other area the new iPad Pro models are different is price - again no surprises there. The iPad Pro 11-inch starts at $799 in the US or £769 in the UK, while the 12.9-inch model is $200/£200 more expensive starting at $999/£969. These prices jump up to £1669 and £1869 respectively for the 1TB, LTE models.

The iPad Pro 11-inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch are identical in terms of design and hardware. The only areas they differ are in their physical footprint, display size and their price.

The decision between these two models therefore comes down to what you actually plan to use the iPad Pro for and your budget. Some will require the larger model, while others will find the 11-inch more than sufficient in order to save £200.