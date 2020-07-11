Apple's got quite a few iPad models to pick from, but one of the best is still the standard iPad - no frills in the naming, compared to the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

The latest version of Apple's tablet increased its size slightly to a 10.5-inch body, but the slightly smaller, slightly older iPad 9.7 is still a favourite for many, and has a bunch of great cases that you can pair with it.

The 9.7-inch tablet has the same height and width as its predecessor, the iPad Air 2, making it nice and lightweight, but is unique in its exact dimensions. In other words, any old iPad cases you might have laying around probably won't fit it. So, if you've got a 9.7-inch iPad and need a new case to protect it, we've rounded up a list of the best iPad cases.

We've included subtle ones, artsy ones, and rugged ones. And most of them you can buy right now.

Apple iPad Smart Cover

Of course the first cover you should consider is Apple's own iPad Smart Cover. It features a soft microfiber lining to protect your display, but it'll also automatically wake up your iPad when opened. When you close the cover, your iPad goes to sleep. The Smart Cover can also be folded back. It comes in five colours - Charcoal Gray, Midnight Blue, Red, Pink Sand, and White.

Moshi

Moshi's Versa covers are a nice alternative to the Apple Smart Cover that is often slightly cheaper, and gives a slightly different look. Like Apple's cover, though, you get good protection plus the option to fold the folio cover in a few ways to get different viewing angles for the tablet when it's on a surface.

Fintie iPad Cover

Fintie's line of cases for the 9.7-inch iPad feature a variety of designs, including the famous Starry Night artwork. It has a hook and loop fastener, so you can adjust the iPad to any angle, and it has a microfiber interior and adjustable strap on the back for mounting on a car headrest.

UZBL ShockWave Rugged Case

UZBL's ShockWave Ultra-Protective Case is for maximum protection, at the sacrifice of some style. It features a removable six-angle kickstand, optional handstrap, and built-in screen protector with cushioning ribs for added shock absorption. It comes in five colours and promises a "slim fit for more cart compatibility".

Speck Balance Folio

