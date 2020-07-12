Apple's iPad mini is an enduringly popular device - its small size is perfect for many people, and the 2019 version of the tablet is the best yet.

It starts at £399 or $399 and it is the smallest tablet in the iPad portfolio with its 7.9-inch display, which is the same as all of the models of iPad mini that have gone before it.

The older models are no longer available through Apple itself but you might be able to find them on other retailers for a little cheaper than the iPad mini 2019 if your budget doesn't quite stretch to that £400-mark. This feature is all about protecting your iPad mini, no matter what model you have or plan to buy.

The iPad mini has had some subtle design changes over the years, so cases for older models won't be compatible, but some that were for the previous version should fit. Still, it's always worth double-checking that you're buying a case to fit your model before you proceed with your purchase.

The Apple Smart Cover offers protection for the screen, this time in eight colours. Opening the cover will wake the iPad mini up, while closing it will put it to sleep and the cover can also be folded to give you a slightly raised viewing position.

LifeProof's LifeJacket case offers direct screen touch while still protecting your iPad mini, buffering it from falls and nicks with a chunky protective barrier. There is complete access to all buttons and controls, which means it shouldn't impact on useability much.

The OtterBox Symmetry Series features a clear back, showing off the mini's design. It comes with the OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection Seal and also has a handy strap to hold an Apple Pencil if you use one with your tablet.

Moshi's case has a really clever folio flap that can be folded in all manner of ways to get the viewing angle you want when you place your iPad mini on a surface. It's also got great protection and is nice and sleek, making it a really super option.

