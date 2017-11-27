  1. Home
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK tablet deals: Apple, Amazon Fire, Huawei, Lenovo and Acer tablet bargains

|
With Christmas coming up fast, sales season is picking up the pace, especially as Black Friday and Cyber Monday are upon us.

There's no better time to snaffle a quality Christmas present for a loved one or even yourself, and why not a shiny new tablet?

Plenty of the online retailers and manufacturers love to knock off a fair few quid in order to get their tablets into your hands, so check out the following deals if you're looking for a bargain. Be quick though, most retailers will end their sales at midnight on Monday, 28 November.

Amazon.co.uk tablet deals

Amazon offers products throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with some available for a small amount of time, in Lightning Deals.

Argos tablet deals

Argos is also hosting plenty of deals for Brits online and in-store. You can also order them online to pick up in your local Argos shop. Here are the best of the retailer's tablet deals so far.

AO.com

Appliances Online has a range of deals, including a couple of tablets you might be interested in.

Currys PC World tablet deals

Currys PC World started Black Friday sales early under its Why Wait? deals but it has continued them on for Cyber Monday too. Here's a selection of what's on offer.

John Lewis tablet deals

John Lewis price match over Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, meaning you'll find many of the same deals as others in this feature. Here are some of the good ones available.

Microsoft tablet deals

Microsoft's Black Friday deals are now live, featuring discounts across several product categories including its Surface Pro 2-in-1 tablet.

  • Microsoft Surface Pro i5 with Black Type Cover Bundle for £849 (save £254) - see this deal here
  • Microsoft Surface Pro i3 with Black Type Cover Bundle for £599 (save £324) - see this deal here

Tesco tablet deals

UK supermarket chain Tesco always has a few deals during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday event. Here are the best tablet deals we've found from it so far. Every little helps.

