Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK tablet deals: Apple, Amazon Fire, Huawei, Lenovo and Acer tablet bargains
With Christmas coming up fast, sales season is picking up the pace, especially as Black Friday and Cyber Monday are upon us.
There's no better time to snaffle a quality Christmas present for a loved one or even yourself, and why not a shiny new tablet?
Plenty of the online retailers and manufacturers love to knock off a fair few quid in order to get their tablets into your hands, so check out the following deals if you're looking for a bargain. Be quick though, most retailers will end their sales at midnight on Monday, 28 November.
Amazon.co.uk tablet deals
Amazon offers products throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with some available for a small amount of time, in Lightning Deals.
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for £29.99 (save £20) - see this deal here
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for £49.99 (save £30) - see this deal here
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for £109.99 (save £40) - see this deal here
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for £69.99 (save £30) - see this deal here
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for £89.99 (save £40) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A for £179 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E for £131 (save £49) - see this deal here
- Huawei MediaPad T3 10-inch for £99.99 (save £60) - see this deal here
- Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3-inch tablet for £1139 (save £110) - see this deal here
- Linx 12X64 2-in-1 Windows tablet for £199.99 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Linx Vision 8-inch tablet with Xbox controller for £99.99 (save £50) - see this deal here
- See all the Amazon deals here
Argos tablet deals
Argos is also hosting plenty of deals for Brits online and in-store. You can also order them online to pick up in your local Argos shop. Here are the best of the retailer's tablet deals so far.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E for £139 (save £40) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7-inch for £499 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8-inch tablet for £229.99 (save £99) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch tablet for £99 (save £40) - see this deal here
- Huawei MediaPad M3 10-inch tablet for £199.99 (save £70) - see this deal here
- Acer Iconia One 10-inch tablet for £149.99 (save 30) - see this deal here
- Lenovo Tab 4 10-inch tablet for £149.99 (save £20) - see this deal here
- Lenovo Tab 4 8-inch tablet for £99.99 (save £30) - see this deal here
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus 10-inch tablet for £249.99 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Alcatel A3 10-inch tablet for £69.99 (save £30) - see this deal here
- Bush Spira B3 10-inc tablet for £109.99 (save £10) - see this deal here
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 10-inch tablet with built-in projector for £389.99 (save £51) - see this deal here
AO.com
Appliances Online has a range of deals, including a couple of tablets you might be interested in.
- Linx 12X64 2-in-1 Windows tablet for £199 (save £100) - see this deal here
Currys PC World tablet deals
Currys PC World started Black Friday sales early under its Why Wait? deals but it has continued them on for Cyber Monday too. Here's a selection of what's on offer.
- Apple iPad 9.7 for £314 (save £25 with IPAD25 code) - see this deal here
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 for £569 (save £50 with IPADPRO50 code) - see this deal here
- Apple iPad mini 4 for £294 (save £25 with IPAD25 code) - see this deal here
- Huawei MediaPad T3 10-inch tablet for £99.99 (save £60) - see this deal here
- Lenovo Tab4 10-inch tablet for £149.99 (save £20) - see this deal here
- Lenovo Tab4 8-inch tablet for £99.99 (save £30) - see this deal here
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 10-inch tablet for £389.99 (save £60) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet for £179 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch tablet for £99.99 (save £40) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch tablet for £139.99 (save £40) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7-inch tablet for £499.99 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7-inch tablet for £299.99 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8-inch tablet for £229.99 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Acer Iconia One 10.1-inch tablet for £99.99 (save £40) - see this deal here
- Google Pixel C 10.2-inch tablet for £449.99 (save £30) - see this deal here
- Acer Iconia One 8-inch tablet for £89.99 (save £20) - see this deal here
- Acer Iconia One 7-inch tablet for £69.99 (save £20) - see this deal here
- Asus ZenPad 9.7-inch tablet for £249.99 (save £50) - see this deal here
John Lewis tablet deals
John Lewis price match over Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, meaning you'll find many of the same deals as others in this feature. Here are some of the good ones available.
- Apple iPad mini 4 for £394 (save £25) - see this deal here
- Apple iPad 9.7 for £404 (save £25) - see this deal here
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 for £719 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 for £299 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 for £499 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy Book for £499 (save £150) - see this deal here
- Asus ZenPad 3S 10-inch tablet for £250 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Asus ZenPad 8-inch tablet for £119.95 (save £20) - see this deal here
Microsoft tablet deals
Microsoft's Black Friday deals are now live, featuring discounts across several product categories including its Surface Pro 2-in-1 tablet.
- Microsoft Surface Pro i5 with Black Type Cover Bundle for £849 (save £254) - see this deal here
- Microsoft Surface Pro i3 with Black Type Cover Bundle for £599 (save £324) - see this deal here
Tesco tablet deals
UK supermarket chain Tesco always has a few deals during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday event. Here are the best tablet deals we've found from it so far. Every little helps.
- Huawei MediaPad T3 10-inch tablet for £89 (save £40) - see this deal here
- Linx 10V32 10.1-inch 2-in-1 tablet for £159.99 (save £40) - see this deal here
