EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 nominees: Best Tablet / 2-in-1

The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards are nearly upon us for the 14th year and as usual, we have been and will continue to, deliver features detailing the nominees within each of the 18 categories.

This is the sixth of those features, following on from best game, best interchangeable lens camera, best compact camera, best smartphone and best mid-range smartphone and it focuses on the nominations for best tablet and 2-in-1.

We haven't seen as many tablets launch as previous years but there are some great devices in the ones that have. Here are the best tablet and 2-in-1 nominees.

Vote for the Acer Switch 5 | Read the full review

The Acer Switch 5 is a largely successful progression of the series, with decent battery life, silent operation, ample power, plus other great features such as the one-handed stand adjustment and a fingerprint scanner built into the power button.

It's not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but the Acer Switch 5 does undercut the 2017 Surface Pro's equivalent £1,249 price tag, plus the Acer includes both a keyboard and stylus included in the box.

Vote for the Amazon Fire 8 HD | Read the full review

The Fire HD 8 sits in a sweet spot between Amazon's incredibly good value Fire 7 and the larger Fire HD 10. While the performance and features of the Fire HD 8 betters those of the Fire 7, it also manages to outlast the Fire HD 10, making it a slightly more enticing proposition for those who want to travel with it.

The Fire HD 8 positions itself well for entertainment, especially for those who are Prime members, where the value for money cannot be disputed. Whether you're a globetrotter, looking for a travel tablet, or just something to entertain your kids, the Fire HD 8 is well worth considering. At this price point there's very little else that comes close.

Vote for the Apple iPad | Read the full review

The Apple iPad offers a solid, consistent tablet experience at the lowest price we've seen from Apple in a new, full-size tablet. In essence, it answers the question for those with dying two to three-year old iPads who want to know what they should upgrade to, without spending £500+ on an iPad Pro.

What's more, it fits into the iPad range right in the middle, and brings cohesion to Apple's tablet range. Now we have iPad mini, iPad, and iPad Pro. This iPad is easy to recommend to anyone.

Vote for the Apple iPad Pro 10.5 | Read the full review

The Apple iPad Pro 10.5 is a lovely tablet to not only look at, but to use. It wins on performance, display, camera and size. As a tablet, there are few better than the iPad Pro and in the 10.5-inch size it feels like the perfect ultra-portable companion.

The iPad Pro 10.5 makes a number of tasks easier than our MacBook Pro, so it became a natural laptop replacement for when we were on the go, while the full-size keyboard also makes it feel like a natural laptop alternative. The iPad Pro won't completely replace the laptop in the office environment but it will let you happily live in a post-PC era.

Vote for the Asus ZenPad 3S 10 | Read the full review

From a hardware perspective, there's not a lot missing when you compare the ZenPad 3S 10 to the new 9.7-inch iPad. The Asus is actually thinner, which may be preferable. The only blemish is the software. Android is still behind iOS in the app games department and Asus loaded the ZenPad with so many un-installable apps and extra functions, that it could be overwhelming.

On the whole, however, this is a solid £300 tablet without any major problems. We might still recommend the new iPad as the safer option for purchasing, but for those who don't like Apple or don't want to use iOS, then there aren't many savvy options that offer the value for money that this Asus tablet does.

Vote for the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus | Read the full review

Android tablets are slow to improve, but Lenovo's Tab 4 10 Plus is as good as any we've seen in recent years. In the elements that really matter - like screen quality and general performance - the Tab 4 10 Plus is perfectly adequate for a mid-range tablet.

It's not as well built or considered as an iPad, despite costing the same sum of money. That said, as a media consumption machine, the Tab 4 10 Plus fits in comfortably with day-to-day life, offering an easy-to-use, simple and reliable platform for watching Netflix in bed, or keeping up your progress in Real Racing 3.

Vote for Microsoft Surface Pro | Read the full review

The new Surface Pro shows how far Microsoft has come with the series. It's a really well made and great performing Windows device. Even in the Core i7 form of this review model it's approaching silent in operation, thanks to seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors, which is fantastic.

With an official Type Cover (sold separately) clipped into place, the Surface Pro is a formidable machine that not only looks better than its rivals, but brings fewer compromises than many too.

Vote for Samsung Galaxy Book | Read the full review

The Samsung Galaxy Book trims the price compared to its TabPro S spiritual predecessor, which is a big step in the right direction. It isn't ultra powerful, given its Intel Core M3 processor, but it does run silently and for a long time per charge meaning it's easy to get a full day of work from this Windows 2-in-1.

For £650 all-in, the Galaxy Book has got plenty of positives for its well-considered price - and given that many £1,000+ competitors can't even last half a day, Samsung's more affordable and long-lasting approach makes plenty of sense.

Voting in the 14th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open so you can let us know which one of these great devices you think should win the Best Tablet / 2-in-1 award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 17 categories.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.