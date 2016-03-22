Best iPad Pro 9.7 cases: Protect your new Apple tablet

Apple's iPad Pro 9.7 launched at an event in March 2016. The smaller iPad Pro was revealed in place of a next-generation Air model and it brings with it a host of features, including Apple Pencil compatibility and improved cameras on the front and rear.

Despite offering exactly the same measurements as the iPad Air 2, the baby iPad Pro takes its design cues from its larger brother, with the inclusion of the Smart Connector and four-speaker setup.

It has a lovely slim aluminium build just like the other tablets in Apple's portfolio, but that also means you'll probably want to pick up a case for it, even if you prefer its design without one. Don't worry though, there are a few cases out there already, some of which are minimal to keep the design traits visible, while others are more rugged to offer better protection.

We have rounded up some of the best cases for the Apple iPad Pro 9.7 that we have found so far but we will be updating this feature as more become available. If you have found any yourself that you think are particularly nice, feel free to let us know in the comments.

Apple's Smart Keyboard case connects to the iPad Pro 9.7-inch via the Smart Connector. Once connected, you'll be able to type straight away, while the cover acts as a stand.

PRICE: £149 from Apple

Filofax has several cases available for protecting your iPad Pro 9.7. There are four constructions, comprising zip, wrap (pictured), strap and elastic, across eight ranges in a massive variety of colours.

PRICE: £43.99 for Microfibre Wrap Tablet Case Large from Filofax

The Smart Cover from Apple will protect the iPad Pro's display, while leaving the aluminium rear for all to see. It comes in 16 colour options and like the keyboard case, the cover will act as a stand.

PRICE: £49 from Apple

The Apple Silicone Case protects the rear of the iPad Pro, fitting snugly over the buttons and featuring a micro-fibre lining. Like the Smart Cover, it too comes in 16 colours.

PRICE: £69 from Apple

The OtterBox Statement Series for the iPad Pro 9.7 features a clear back with a leather accent, showing off the Pro's design. It comes with the OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection Seal and it is available with black, red or navy accents.

PRICE: £69.95 from Apple

Griffin has a couple of options for the iPad Pro 9.7, including the Survivor Slim. It offers rugged protection to meet or exceed MIL-STD-810G and there is even a special holder for the Apple Pencil.

PRICE: £49.99 from Griffin Technology

The Logitech CREATE Backlit keyboard case works with the iPad Pro's Smart Connector, features a built-in holder for the Apple Pencil and offers full-size keys, while also protecting your screen when closed.

PRICE: £109.95 from Apple

Griffin Technology also offers the Snapbook 2-in-1 folio, shell and keyboard case. It offers 6-foot drop protection and it protects the iPad Pro's back and edges.

PRICE: £79.99 from Griffin Technology

The Luvvitt Rescue case for the iPad Pro 9.7-inch covers both the front and rear of your device from dust, dirt and scratches. It comes in black and the front cover will double up as a stand, whole also waking up and putting the display to sleep.

PRICE: £29.99 from Amazon

The STM Dux Plus case has a built-in storage section for the Apple Pencil and it has been designed to withstand heavy use.

PRICE: £44.95 from Apple

The MoKo folio cover case is available in a huge range of colours. It will automatically wake up your iPad Pro 9.7-inch and put it to sleep and there is also a built-in stand for various viewing angles, as well as an interior hand strap.

PRICE: £8.99 from Amazon

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case has a built-in screen protector, shock-absorbing core and an impact-resistant bumper. There are several colour options and easy access to all ports and functions.

PRICE: $30 from Supcase

The Logitech Hinge case allows you to use your iPad in a variety of angles within a 50-degree viewing range thanks to its hinge design. It has a fabric finish and comes in black, red and blue.

PRICE: £59.95 from Apple