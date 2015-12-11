Best iPad Pro cases: Protect your new huge 12.9-inch Apple tablet

The Apple iPad Pro was announced in September 2015 after months and months of rumours and speculation. It is no small device with a display size of 12.9-inches in comparison to the 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 and its smaller brother, the 7.9-inch iPad mini 4, but it is a powerful one.

The company claims this huge tablet has nearly double the CPU of the iPad Air 2, along with improved multi-touch technology but it isn't just about the size - it is the iPad that is supposed to enable you to be more creative and productive.

Whatever you plan on using it for however, chances are if you are reading this feature, you want to keep it protected. Like its siblings, the iPad Pro has a stunning design (even if it is the same size as our head) and although it always seems a shame to cover that beautiful aluminium build, scratches and bumps happen all too easily.

There are several cases out there already and no doubt more will appear soon. We have rounded up some of the best ones we have found so far but as usual, we will be updating this feature regularly so be sure to keep checking back if you don't find one that suits you just yet.

The Apple Smart Cover protects your iPad Pro screen without covering the aluminium back but it can be paired with the Silicone Case if you want complete front and back coverage.

A magnetic hinge aligns the Smart Cover with the iPad Pro for a perfect fit and it helps it stay put. Open the Smart Cover to wake iPad Pro, while closing it will put the iPad Pro to sleep and there are two colour options available comprising white and grey.

PRICE: £49 from Apple

Filofax has several cases available for protecting your iPad Pro 12.9. There are four constructions, comprising zip, wrap (pictured), strap and elastic, across eight ranges in a massive variety of colours.

PRICE: £51.99 for Saffiano Wrap iPad Pro Tablet Case Folio from Filofax

The Apple Smart Keyboard is a full‑size keyboard that is fully portable and connects to the iPad Pro with the Smart Connector.

The Smart Connector allows for a two‑way exchange of power and data and it means you can just attach the Smart Keyboard and start typing. This case comes in Charcoal Grey only.

PRICE: £139 from Apple

The Apple Silicone Case protects the back of your iPad Pro and fits snugly over the buttons without adding too much bulk.

The soft microfibre lining helps protect your iPad Pro, while the soft-touch silicone exterior feels great in your hand and it can be paired with the Smart Keyboard or Smart Cover.

PRICE: £65 from Apple

Catalyst is launching a waterproof case for the iPad Pro, which will be "coming soon". It is designed for everyday and extreme use and it offers an IP68 waterproof rating.

There is an integrated touchscreen film that provides access to all features including Touch ID and Apple Pencil, while a rubber bumper helps with grip and a clear front and back allow you to still see the design.

PRICE: TBC from Catalyst

The Gumdrop Hideaway case for the Apple iPad Pro is available in four colours comprising black, purple and green, white and grey or black and red.

It features a built-in, multi-angle stand, reinforced rubber bumpers on the corners and an impact resistant, dual-layer silicone and polycarbonate construction. There is also a built-in Apple Pencil pocket.

PRICE: $69.95 from Gumdrop

The Joli Originals Smooth iPad case is available for all of Apple's iPads including the iPad Pro and it is handmade from smooth, premium Italian leather.

The inside of the sleeve features 100 per cent wool felt and each case is stitched with "super strong thread normally used in parachutes". The Joli Originals Smooth iPad case is designed to be the perfect fit.

PRICE: €109 from Joli Originals

The Logitech CREATE Backlit Keyboard has been designed exclusively to work with the iPad Pro and its Smart Connector, automatically powering on and connecting with the tablet when placed in the typing position.

The iPad Pro also powers the keyboard, so you don't have to think about charging it. There are three colours available, all of which feature an intuitive keyboard layout.

PRICE: £109.95 from Apple

This Mofred case has been designed exclusively for iPad Pro and it features a flip capability to transform the case into a horizontal or vertical stand.

There is a magnetic strip built inside that instantly wakes up the iPad Pro when opened and sends it to sleep once closed and it comes complete with a screen protector and stylus pen.

PRICE: £39.99 from Amazon

The Pad and Quill Oxford Leather iPad Pro case is made from a single piece of full-grain Bridle leather and it provides protection without the bulk.

There is an interior pocket to slide documents into, as well as the Apple Pencil if you have one and there is a self-propping iPad Pro stand built-in. This case is compatible with iPad Pro Smart Keyboard and it comes in two colours comprising Whiskey and Chestnut.

PRICE: $129.95 from Pad and Quill

Another one from Pad & Quill is the Valet Leather iPad Pro which is essentially an organised person's dream. It comes in two colours and it is made from full-grain Bridle leather.

There is a dedicated iPad Pro pocket, along with two pen holders for the Apple Pencil and a secondary pocket for a keyboard and documents. You'll also find an another additional pocket for charger cables and everything is secured with the company's signature tuck-locking bookmark accent.

PRICE: Pre-order for $119.95 from Pad & Quill

The Pipetto Origami Case for the iPad Pro is a multi-foldable smart cover that is made from soft PU with a suede lining and a protective snap-in, soft-touch polycarbonate shell.

It comes in a number of colours including Royal Blue and it snaps onto your iPad Pro and allows you to position it in four viewing angles. This case also comes with a sleep and wake feature.

PRICE: £34.95 from Pipetto

Proporta offers its own-branded case that is compatible with the iPad Pro in the form of this universal tablet sleeve that features a quilted exterior.

Offering a fleece lining, this tablet sleeve will keep your iPad Pro safe from scratches, scrapes, knocks and drops. There is also an internal document pocket to carry your notes and documents. It comes in black and red.

PRICE: £12.95 from Proporta

The Targus VersaVu case for the Apple iPad Pro features a soft microfibre lining to protect the screen, while a polycarbonate clip on case features access to all ports and buttons.

There is a 360-degree rotating design that allows you to have your iPad Pro in portrait or landscape and the VersaVu case is said to be able to withstand a drop up to four feet.

PRICE: £49.95 from John Lewis

The Ted Baker iPad Pro Sleeve is made by Proporta and as the name suggests, it is a sleeve that will fit the iPad Pro rather than a specific snap-on case like some others in this gallery.

Made from black faux-leather with a cotton Hexwhizz print lining to protect the screen of your tablet, this iPad Pro Sleeve provides tablet protection from everyday knocks and scrapes.

PRICE: £49.95 from Proporta