Tablets are wonderful things, and Apple's iPad Pro models, whether you've got the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or the slightly smaller iPad Pro 11, are some of the very best around - especially since they now have trackpad support.

That said, there's no escaping one drawback to a tablet - that lack of a keyboard can be a drag at times. There are, however, a whole range of ways to get around that issue, including a wide set of products you can buy so that typing is back on the menu for you.

There aren't quite as many keyboard options as there are cases, but we've rounded up a few for both iPad Pro devices that will help you type out those emails, spreadsheets and notes. Of course, we're also waiting for Apple to release the eye-catching new Magic Keyboard attachment, which will surely make this list when it comes out.

As usual, we will keep updating this feature and adding more as they catch our eye.

The OMOTON Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard is compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 11 (and every other size of iPad, for that matter).

It's smaller than a traditional keyboard, has a month's battery life based on continuous use, which is quite impressive. It connects to your iPad Pro via Bluetooth rather than the Smart Connector.

The Apple Smart Keyboard is available for both the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 11. It's a compact keyboard that attaches to the iPad Pro via the smart connector on the rear of the tablets.

The connector allows for charging and two-way exchange of data, and it folds down to become a slim cover that protects the tablet's display when not in use. The keys feature a spill-resistant woven fabric, and the keyboard itself has a mixture of nylon and metal.

The Apple Magic Keyboard is a standalone keyboard that can connect to either the iPad Pro 12.9 or the iPad Pro 11 via Bluetooth. It doesn't offer any protection to the iPad like some others on this list, but it does offer a lovely typing experience.

The Magic Keyboard features a built-in rechargeable battery along with improved scissor mechanism beneath each key for increased stability, as well as optimised key travel and a lower profile. Apple says the Magic Keyboard should last a month before it needs recharging.

The Brydge BrydgePro keyboard is available for both the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 11. It is made from 100 per cent aluminium and the company claims it is thinner than the MacBook Air when combined with the iPad Pro.

The BrydgePro connects to the iPad Pro via Bluetooth and it features backlit, tactile keys with varying brightness levels. There is a three-month rechargeable battery on board and it comes in gold, rose gold, silver and space grey.

The Logitech Slim Combo is available for both the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 11. It consists of a protective cover and a detachable keyboard for four use modes: Typing, Viewing, FaceTime and Reading.

The Slim Combo comes in blue and black colour options, features well-spaced, backlit keys and it also has a dedicated row of iOS shortcut keys. It connects to your iPad Pro via the Smart Connector so pairing is nice and simple and charging isn't necessary.

The Logitech Keys-To-Go Ultra-Portable Keyboard is compatible with both the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 11. It has a super thin and light design, meaning it can tuck into your bag, between the pages of a magazine or even inside your coat pocket.

The Keys-To-Go Ultra-Portable Keyboard connects to your iPad Pro via Bluetooth so there is no need for a cable but you will need to charge it every now and then.

Zagg's Slimbook Go connects to the iPad Pro 12.9 or 11 via Bluetooth rather than the smart connector and it can also simultaneously connect to more than one device, and be detached from Apple's tablet when in use.

It comes with back-lighting and is a sleek alternative to Apple's in-house case and keyboard combinations.