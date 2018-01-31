Best iPad Pro 10.5 and 12.9-inch keyboards: Turn your Apple tablet into a laptop alternative

Whether you have Apple's largest iPad, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or the slightly newer and smaller iPad Pro 10.5, there is a keyboard out there to help turn these powerhouses into the productivity machines they were designed to be, supporting your workflow on the go.

There aren't quite as many keyboard options as there are cases, the latter of which you can find in our separate cases features, but we have rounded up a few for both iPad Pro devices that will help you type out those emails, spreadsheets and notes.

As usual, we will keep updating this feature and adding more as they catch our eye.

Buy the Anker Ultra Compact Slim Profile Keyboard for the iPad Pro 12.9 or iPad 10.5 for £16.99 from Amazon.co.uk

The Anker Ultra Compact Slim Profile Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard is compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 10.5.

It uses two thirds of the space of a traditional keyboard, has a six-month battery life based on two-hours non-stop use each day and it connects to your iPad Pro via Bluetooth rather than the Smart Connector.

Buy the Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro 10.5 for £159 from Apple | Buy the Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9 for £169 from Apple

The Apple Smart Keyboard is available for both the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 10.5. It's a full-size keyboard that attaches to the iPad Pro via the smart connector on the rear of the tablets.

The connector allows for charging and two-way exchange of data, and it folds down to become a slim cover that protects the tablet's display when not in use. The keys feature a spill-resistant woven fabric, and the keyboard itself has a mixture of nylon and metal.

Buy the Apple Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro 10.5 or iPad Pro 12.9 for £99 from Apple

The Apple Magic Keyboard is a standalone keyboard that can connect to either the iPad Pro 12.9 or the iPad Pro 10.5 via Bluetooth. It doesn't offer any protection to the iPad like others on this list, but it does offer a lovely typing experience.

The Magic Keyboard features a built-in rechargeable battery along with improved scissor mechanism beneath each key for increased stability, as well as optimised key travel and a lower profile. Apple says the Magic Keyboard should last a month before it needs recharging.

Buy the Cooper Cases Notekee F8S Back-lit Keyboard for the iPad Pro 10.5 for £45 from Amazon.co.uk

The Cooper Cases Notekee F8S Back-lit Keyboard is designed for the iPad Pro 10.5 and it is available in four colour options, connecting to your tablet via Bluetooth rather than the Smart Connector.

The Notekee F8S has a back-lit keyboard with 15 shortcut keys, along with a sleep/wake function and the clamcase shell allows you to use your tablet in the same position you would a laptop.

Buy the Brydge Keyboard 10.5 for the iPad Pro 10.5 for £139.99 from Brydge | Buy the Brydge Keyboard 12.9 for the iPad Pro 12.9 for £149.99 from Brydge

The Brydge BrydgePro keyboard is available for both the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 10.5. It is made from 100 per cent aluminium and the company claims it is thinner than the MacBook Air when combined with the iPad Pro.

The BrydgePro connects to the iPad Pro via Bluetooth and it features backlit, tactile keys with varying brightness levels. There is a three-month rechargeable battery on board and it comes in gold, rose gold, silver and space grey.

Buy the FYY Keyboard for the iPad Pro 12.9 for $29.99 from Amazon.com

The FYY Keyboard case is compatible with the larger Apple iPad Pro 12.9. It consists of a magnetically detachable gold wireless Bluetooth keyboard within a leather case featuring a note holder.

The leather cover has a fine textured finish, while the interior has a microfibre lining to protect the iPad Pro's display when closed. There is a trackpad on the keyboard but this doesn't work with the iPad Pro.

Buy the Ionic Bluetooth Keyboard Case for the iPad Pro 12.9 from around $25 from Amazon.com

The Ionic Bluetooth Keyboard Case comes in black, red and aluminium black colour options and it features a leather stand along with its typing offering.

This keyboard case is only compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9 and it connects via Bluetooth rather than the smart connector. It can be switched on via the power switch on the side so be sure to switch it off when you are finished with it to preserve battery.

Buy the Logitech Slim Combo for the iPad Pro 10.5 for £109.95 from Apple | Buy the Logitech Slim Combo for the iPad Pro 12.9 for £119.95 from Apple

The Logitech Slim Combo is available for both the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 10.5 and it consists of a protective cover and a detachable keyboard for four use modes: Typing, Viewing, FaceTime and Reading.

The Slim Combo comes in blue and black colour options, features well-spaced, backlit keys and it also has a dedicated row of iOS shortcut keys. It connects to your iPad Pro via the Smart Connector so pairing is nice and simple and charging isn't necessary.

Buy the Logitech Create Backlit Keyboard for the iPad Pro 12.9 for £109.95 from Apple

Logitech also offers the Create Backlit Keyboard case for the iPad Pro 12.9. Like the Slim Combo, the Create has a backlit keyboard and power comes directly from the smart connector on the iPad Pro.

You'll also find an auto wake and sleep function on the Create and it has a row of iOS function keys, such as brightness adjustment, home, search, language, and media playback buttons like the Slim Combo. This keyboard case comes in three different colours.

Buy the Logitech Keys-To-Go Ultra-Portable Keyboard for the iPad Pro 12.9 or iPad Pro 10.5 for £54.95 from Apple

The Logitech Keys-To-Go Ultra-Portable Keyboard is compatible with both the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 10.5. It has a super thin and light design, meaning it can tuck into your bag, between the pages of a magazine or even inside your coat pocket.

The Keys-To-Go Ultra-Portable Keyboard connects to your iPad Pro via Bluetooth so there is no need for a cable but you will need to charge it every now and then.

Buy the Zagg Messenger Universal for the iPad Pro 12.9 or 10.5 for £79.99 from Zagg

The Zagg Messenger Universal is a keyboard and stand in one and it connects to the iPad Pro using Bluetooth. It is compatible with both the iPad Pro 10.5 and iPad Pro 12.9.

Magnets secure the cover when not in use and activate the keyboard's sleep/wake function to help preserve battery life, while the built-in stand provides an ideal viewing angle. A durable cover also provides a secure grip and protects your keyboard when not in use.

Buy the Zagg Slim Book for the iPad Pro 12.9 for £109.99 from Zagg

Zagg's Slim Book connects to the iPad Pro 12.9 via Bluetooth rather than the smart connector and it can also simultaneously connect to up to three devices and be detached from Apple's tablet when in use.

It comes with back-lighting and claims to have a battery that lasts up to two-years on a single charge, which is pretty impressive.