Best iPad Air 2 cases: Protect your Apple tablet

Apple offers five iPad options with display sizes ranging from 7.9-inches in the mini models to a huge 12.9-inches in the largest iPad Pro. The portfolio starts with the iPad mini 2 and it includes the newer iPad mini 4 followed by the iPad Air 2, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and finishing with the largest of the lot - the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 is the iPad we are focusing on here. It didn't get a spec update in 2015 like the iPad mini did, with the iPad mini 4 matching the iPad Air 2's specs in terms of processor, display technology and camera capabilities. Instead, Apple announced a new 9.7-inch model in March 2016 in the form of the iPad Pro family instead, making the iPad Air 2 the cheaper option for those after a medium-sized Apple slab. If you have one, or you've put it on your wish list - this is the feature for you.

The iPad Air 2 is just 6.1mm slim and it weighs a mere 437g so putting a case on it might not be top of your list as every case, no matter how slim, increases both these figures. It sports a beautiful design and while it seems a shame to cover it up, a case is really your only option to ensure your iPad Air 2 stays in pristine condition.

Don't worry though, there are a few excellent cases out there so you can at least protect your 9.7-inch tablet in style. We have rounded up some of the best iPad Air 2 cases around so you can make sure you keep it safe and sound. We will be updating this feature as we come across more that catch our eye and if there are any you have found you think are worthy, let us know in the comments.