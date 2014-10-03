  Tesco Hudl vs Tesco Hudl 2: What's the difference?

The Tesco Hudl has been a surprise hit, selling 750,000 units, and offering a tablet experience at prices that are difficult to beat.

But now there's a new Hudl in town, the aptly named Tesco Hudl 2. It offers the same proposition: an affordable tablet, with competitive specs, looking to put a tablet into the hands of plenty of Tesco shoppers.

So what does the new tablet offer and how does it differ from the original? Should you be rushing out to buy the Hudl 1 or waiting for the Hudl 2? We're crunching through the important specs so you know exactly what the difference is, and where the smart money lies.

The Tesco Hudl 2 has an 8.3-inch display, growing in size over the 7-inches of the original. The Hudl 2 has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, giving it 273ppi.

The original Hudl has a resolution of 1440 x 900 pixels, 242ppi. That means the new device is not only larger, but sharper too. Your content will look better, games will be more glorious and you'll have more space to browse your favourite websites. Our first impressions of the new Hudl display are really good too.

The original Hudl was well built, defying its budget price point, offering a sturdy polycarbonate body in blue, red, black and purple colours. It measures 128 x 193 x 10mm and weighs 370g.

The Hudl 2 takes the same approach, with a polycarbonate body, but this time coming in eight different colours, including black, blue, turquoise, orange, pink, purple, red and white. Tesco hasn't confirmed the exact details of the size and weight, but first impressions are that it offers the same great build as before, feeling just as solid, but light in the hand.

There are also two Dolby-optimised speakers on the rear of the Hudl 2, so it should sound great too.

The Hudl 1 offered a 1.5GHz quad-core Rockchip processor, with 1GB of RAM. The Hudl 2 comes equipped with a powerful Intel Atom processor clocked at 1.83GHz with 2GB of RAM.

The new tablet is more powerful and will be faster, perfect for all your entertainment apps. You'll notice that heavyweight games launch faster, resulting in a slicker experience overall.

The internal storage remains the same, with 16GB to store your apps and files, expandable via microSD up to 48GB in total.

There's a pair of cameras on the Hudl 2, with a 1.2-megapixel on the front, and 5-megapixels on the rear.

The original has 2-megapixels on the front and 3-megapixels on the rear. It's a minor change, but the rear camera should give you a little more detail.

Both the Hudl tablets come with Android 4.4 KitKat with some modification to add some Tesco services into the mix. However, this is a light touch, not like the substantial re-working you get from Amazon's Kindle Fire tablets.

The Hudl 2 also comes with a parental control app. This reflects that tablets are very often a family device and that children love to play the many games on offer. You'll be able to set-up profiles for up to 7 users, setting ages, as well as time limits, designed to control how long your children can use the table for, as well as what content they can access.

The Tesco Hudl 1 will stay on sale but only until the stock is gone. It now costs £99, which really is a bargain for what it offers.

The Hudl 2, however, is only £129 and betters the Hudl 1 in many areas. If you're looking to buy it's worth waiting until 9 October to get your hands on the new model.

