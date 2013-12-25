Best iPad Air cases: Treat your new Apple tablet

If you have your hands on an Apple iPad Air, or are hoping to get your hands on one this Christmas, then you've come to the right place.

We've rounded up a few of the cases that piqued our interest so you can make sure your new iPad is fully protected or just dressed up for carting around with you.

The Apple Smart Case protects the front and back of your iPad. It comes in several colours and will be available from 1 November, the same date as the iPad Air.

When you close the cover, the iPad sleeps and when you open it, the iPad wakes up. You can also fold it into different positions to make reading, viewing or typing easier. The Apple Smart Case costs £65 and you will be able to buy it from Apple stores or online.

The Apple Smart Cover protects the front of your iPad, but leaves the back unprotected, neatly attaching to the side using magnets.

Apart from that, it does the same as the Apple Smart Case, including waking up and putting the iPad to sleep and providing different viewing positions by folding it. The Apple Smart Cover will cost £35 and you will be able to buy it from Apple stores or online.

The Lulu Guinness Black and Stone 50:50 iPad Sleeve features the handbag designer's signature lip pattern and fastens at the top with a gold popper stud to keep your iPad secure.

The case has a black and stone striped lining inside and it is available from the Lulu Guinness website for £125, along with a number of other options for both iPad and iPhone.

Made from rubber and polycarbonate, the Hard Candy ShockDrop case is said to have 10mm of shock absorbing silicon at each corner and 6mm of overall body shock protection.

It is available in black and red plus it comes with a replaceable semi-rigid screen protector. You can buy it for $49.95 (£31) from the Hard Candy website, along with a number of other iPad Air cases. They offer international shipping by UPS, which is a little expensive, so it's worth checking around for a UK or local stockist.

The Gumdrop Bounce case is made from silicone and is said to provide a precise fit with air-filled chambers for cushioning.

It comes in a range of colours including red, black, light blue, pink, purple and teal green and you will have full access to all the media controls while the iPad is in the case. You can buy it for $34.95 from the Gumdrop website, along with a number of other iPad Air cases. Again, international shipping is offered, but it's expensive, so if you're outside the US it's worth shopping around.

Griffin is offering a range of cases for the new iPad, one of which is its Survivor case, which has been updated for the iPad Air. It is built with shatter-resistant polycarbonate and shock absorbing silicone.

The survivor case will be available in a range of colours from 1 November and comes with a multi-position work stand. The Griffin website offers the Survivor case for $79.99 as well as other iPad Air case alternatives at varying price points.

Like Griffin, Belkin is also offering a range of cases for the iPad Air, including the LapStand cover.

The LapStand cover comes in various colours including Charcoal, Red, Cream and Sorbet and is designed to keep your iPad Air upright and steady which on your lap. It will be available from the Belkin website from November and will cost £44.99.

The Defender Series from OtterBox is said to protect your iPad against impact, dust and scratches and comes with built-in screen protection, a stand and three layer protection. It will be available from the OtterBox website for £69.99 and you can register your interest for more details.

The Ted Baker Prunela Bow iPad case features a rose gold-effect zip to keep your new iPad safe if you have a habit of carrying it upside down, an internal pocket for any extra items you're carrying around, metallic Ted Baker branding so everyone knows where it is from and a contrasting bow.

It is available in black and pink and can be wiped clean with a damp cloth if you spill your morning coffee on it. The Prunela Bow iPad case measures 260 x 210 x 20mm and is available from the Ted Baker website for £45.

The Cygnett Paradox Texture case looks after the front and back of your iPad and features magnetic closure.

The front is foldable and transforms into a stand to give you flexible viewing positions. The Paradox Texture case comes in a Charcoal and Blue but the company also offer other cases in a variety of colours and styles. It will cost you £34.95 and you can find stockist information on the Cygnett website.

Made from faux leather, this cover from Proporta is available in Central Red or Slate Black and comes with a stand mode for easy viewing.

It has a sleep and wake function and you will be able to access all ports, buttons and lenses when the cover is on. You can pre-order it from the Proporta website for £34.95.

The Barbour Quilted Case is available to pre-order from Proporta and comes in Navy and Olive colour options.

The case protects the front and the back of the iPad Air and features a Barbour logo stitched onto the right hand corner, as well as a tartan lining and stand function. You can pre-order it from the Proporta website for £79.95.

The Maroo Kope features a leather design and comes with the company’s Safe Guard Bumper Technology for drop protection.

It has a foldable front for video viewing or easy typing the interior pocket has a business card slot. It will cost £49.99 and is available from Apple Premium Resellers including Stormfront, Square, KRCs, Compu B and AT Computers.

The Quiksilver sleeve is also available to pre-order from Proporta, is made from neoprene and features the Quiksliver Redemption pattern.

The sleeve comes with two zips so you can zip it up and rest assured your iPad Air won't be sliding out when you accidently carry it the wrong way round. You can pre-order it from the Proporta website for £14.95.

The Versavu from Targus's Midnight Collection comes in a range of colours and protects your iPad Air from the front and the back.

It comes with a rotating stand case, which allows you to turn the screen 360 degrees and position your tablet in landscape or portrait. There are also a number of other designs in the Midnight Collection which you can find on the Targus website.

The Targus Versavu will cost £44.99 and will be available from John Lewis, Amazon, Argos, Staples and Ryman's.

We have picked some of our favourites, but a lot of the companies listed have a range of cases available so it is worth having a quick look at the individual websites to see if there is a case you prefer.