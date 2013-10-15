  Argos MyTablet vs Tesco Hudl: What's the difference?

Hot on the heels of Tesco's tablet launch, Argos has decided to join the tablet party with the MyTablet.

Hitting the shops at £99.99, compared to Tesco's £119, we've taken the opportunity to round up the differences, similarities and what the £20 saving actually means in terms of specs.

Starting with the display, both the Tesco Hudl and the Argos MyTablet sport a 7-inch LCD screen.

The Tesco Hudl comes out on top when it comes to resolution however, sporting a 1440 x 900 resolution and a pixel density of 242ppi compared to the Argos MyTablet, which comes in at 1024 x 600 with a 169ppi.

It means the Hudl display will be more detailed and sharper than the MyTablet as more pixels are packed in and at this size, the difference is likely to be quite noticable.

In terms of camera you will find a 3-megapixel autofocus rear camera and 2-megapixel fixed focus front camera on the Hudl. On the MyTablet however, the rear camera is 2-megapixels and the front camera is only 0.3-megapixels but unless you plan on using your tablet purely for taking snaps and video calling, you might not notice too much.

When we reviewed the Hudl, we weren't overly impressed with the camera, so we have similar expectations for the MyTablet.

The Tesco Hudl has a battery life of 9 hours video playback, whereas the Argos MyTablet stands at 5 hours, so you'll get plenty of extra juice from the Hudl, depending on what you are doing. The Argos tablet sounds low on the battery power side of things, lower than the average for a tablet of this size.

The internal storage is better on the Hudl too, with 16GB as standard compared to 8GB in the MyTablet. However, both devices come with microSD slots making their storage expandable by up to 32GB.

The MyTablet has a dual-core 1.6GHz processor compared to the Hudl's quad-core 1.5GHz processor so the Hudl will be faster when it comes to performing every day tasks.

You will get Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity on both devices, with the Hudl also packing in GPS, and they both run on Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean so you will get a very similar user interface and experience.

In terms of ports, the Hudl and the MyTablet both come with Micro-USB and HDMI.

You'll get a few more colour options with the Hudl, which is available in black, purple, red and blue while the MyTablet comes in silver and pink models.

However the Argos MyTablet is under £100 compared to the Hudl's £119 and comes pre-loaded with 19 apps and games including BBC iPlayer, Angry Birds and an eBook reader app, although these apps are likely to be free downloads.

Both devices are cheap when it comes to 7-inch tablets and the Argos MyTablet seems as though it has all the parts to be a good budget option.

The Tesco Hudl does come out on top in terms of many of the tech specs including battery, storage, power, display and camera, but you do pay slightly more for it. However, if you are a Tesco shopper, it does tie in the shopping, mobile, wine, home, plus Blinkbox movie and TV rental services when you press the "T" which might be a welcomed feature for some.

The Argos MyTablet is available from 16 October exclusively at Argos and can be bought online, in store or via the Argos app.