The best tablet 2018: Top tablets and 2-in-1s to buy today

The Amazon Fire 7 won't win any awards for its design, but it does offer a solid build, great value for money and seamless integration with your Amazon account. It's one of those devices that you'd probably dismiss based on its spec sheet, if it wasn't for its ridiculously accessible price point. Instead, this tablet is one of the best tech bargains you'll find.

If you want something larger than your phone for browsing and shopping, or watching catch-up TV or movies in bed, then the Fire 7 is an easy choice. It's not as good as its rivals in that its slower and less resolute, nor is its battery life brilliant, but it's a tablet that is so affordable, it's almost disposable. As a bedside companion or travel pacifier for the kids, the Fire 7 should be the among first devices that you consider.

The Fire HD 8 sits in a sweet spot between Amazon's incredibly good value Fire 7 and the larger Fire HD 10. While the performance and features of the Fire HD 8 betters those of the Fire 7, it also manages to outlast the Fire HD 10, making it a slightly more enticing proposition for those who want to travel with it.

The Fire HD 8 positions itself well for entertainment, especially for those who are Prime members, where the value for money cannot be disputed. Whether you're a globetrotter, looking for a travel tablet, or just something to entertain your kids, the Fire HD 8 is well worth considering. At this price point there's very little else that comes close.

The Apple iPad mini 4 is faster, slimmer and more accomplished than its iPad mini 3 predecessor. It's not as powerful as the likes of the iPad 2017 or iPad Pro 10.5, but that doesn't mean the mini is a compromise; this is as much iPad as many will need. It's a lovely, compact tablet with an anti-reflective screen coating that makes it good for watching movies, playing games, and reading or writing on the go.

If you want to get the most out of Split View multi-tasking or need some extra performance then the larger-screen iPad 2017 is the one to go for. Otherwise, if you are looking for compact, the iPad mini 4 will serve you well as an on-the-go tablet.

The Asus ZenPad S 8.0 is a couple of years old now but it crams a good, super-sharp screen into a very slim and handy body for a great price. At time of launch, the ZenPad S 8.0 piddled all over the hardware some rivals were bringing out at the same price.

You'll need to spend 10 minutes fiddling with the software to get the most out of it, and the speakers are naff but if £130 is as high as the budget will stretch and you have the patience for some little software tweaks, the ZenPad S 8.0 is a tablet that is very easy to recommend.

There's a lot to like about the Huawei MediaPad M3. It is as much as you might want from a tablet designed to entertain you, a great portal for your browsing, movies and gaming and it offers the performance that will satisfy many while avoiding the temptation to encourage you to use it for work. It's also well built, a pleasure to use, delivers good audio performance and it's got a smart fingerprint sensor too.

Then we come to the price. The Huawei MediaPad M3 comes in a number of different versions, but starts at £300 with 32GB storage and Wi-Fi, which means its biggest challenge is the competition at a similar price point, such as the iPad mini 4 at around £390.

From a hardware perspective, there's not a lot missing when you compare the ZenPad 3S 10 to the new 9.7-inch iPad. The Asus is actually thinner, which may be preferable. The only blemish is the software. Android is still behind iOS in the app games department and Asus has loaded the ZenPad with so many un-installable apps and extra functions, that it could be overwhelming.

On the whole, however, this is a solid £300 tablet without any major problems. We might still recommend the new iPad as the safer option for purchasing, but for those who don't like Apple or don't want to use iOS, then there aren't many savvy options that offer the value for money that this Asus tablet does.

The Apple iPad 9.7 (2017) model replaces the excellent iPad Air range and it offers a solid, consistent tablet experience at the lowest price we've seen from Apple in a full-size tablet. Its display isn't as good as the Air 2 with Apple getting rid of the fully laminated element, but its design is still lovely, it offers an easy to use interface and its performance is both slick and reliable.

Let's not forget that great app ecosystem too and the long lasting battery. The iPad 9.7 (2017) answers the question for those with dying two-to-three-year old iPads who want to know what they should upgrade to, without spending £500+ on an iPad Pro. Its not the iPad to pick if you want a laptop replacement, but it's a great tablet for entertainment and general tasks.

Android tablets are slow to improve, but Lenovo's Tab 4 10 Plus is as good as any we've seen in recent years. In the elements that really matter - like screen quality and general performance - the Tab 4 10 Plus is perfectly adequate for a mid-range tablet.

It's not as well built or considered as an iPad, despite costing the same sum of money. That said, as a media consumption machine, the Tab 4 10 Plus fits in comfortably with day-to-day life, offering an easy-to-use, simple and reliable platform for watching Netflix in bed, or keeping up your progress in Real Racing 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 offers a great-looking slim and light design, a fabulous AMOLED display that packs in resolution and HDR brightness, as well as a brilliant S Pen stylus that's included in the box.

It's not the cheapest tablet out there and there is no keyboard included in the price, while its multi-tasking capabilities aren't as good as a laptop setup but as Android tablets go, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 can't be bettered. It doesn't achieve laptop-level replacement levels but it's an entertainment powerhouse for sure.

With the Acer Aspire Switch Alpha 12, the Taiwanese company's bet is on liquid cooling, affordability, and a full laptop-like experience straight out of the box. It has a limited battery life and it doesn't offer the smallest or lightest design, but as a full laptop-replacement, or 2-in-1, the Acer Aspire Switch Alpha 12 ticks many of the right boxes.

Its stand is solid, the silent operation from the LiquidLoop cooling system is an obvious benefit and there's as much power on hand as a Microsoft Surface Pro 4. It's also affordable, delivers a decent screen and there is a both a keyboard and stylus included in the box.

The Apple iPad Pro 10.5 replaces the company's 9.7-inch Pro model to join the larger 12.9-inch device in a larger format than its predecessor but a much more portable one compared to the 12-incher. The iPad Pro 10.5 delivers a fantastic display and a brilliant performance, whilst also offering compatibility with a keyboard accessory that is now full size.

It's a lovely tablet to not only look at, but also to use and when iOS 11 is released in September, it's only going to get better, especially at multi-tasking. On the go, it's a natural laptop replacement, making a number of things easier than our MacBook Pro, but it won't completely replace the laptop in the office environment just yet given its current software setup.

The Google Pixel C's simple design is lovely, while the optional keyboard (£119 extra) has been considerately designed too. For those looking for a lightweight solution to working on the move, this is another contender that's great for productivity, whether crunching through emails or word processing, even if it is one of the older devices on this list.

Its great design is paired with a wonderful display and great Android user experience, also making it ideal for browsing, shopping and gaming. It's got work and play down to a tee and overall the Google Pixel C is a wonderful tablet with quality and power in abundance.

The Huawei MateBook isn't one of the newest devices on this list but this slim-build Windows 10 tablet is really well made, not a cheap knock-off competitor. The MateBook gets lots right as 2-in-1s go: it's slim, well made, has a decent size keyboard and trackpad (if you buy it anyway), plus a built-in fingerprint scanner that helps stand it out from the crowd.

As with many of the 2-in-1s, it doesn't do well in the battery department and its stand is limited by available angles, while being useless for on-the-go lap work, but for a laptop-replacement to use around the house then the MateBook is a decent option. It's not as powerful as the Surface Pro devices, but we never expected it to be - this is a different proposition.

The Microsoft Surface has come a long way since it first launched. It's now in its fifth generation and its refined design is the best yet, while the new keyboard makes for the best typing experience yet, even if you do have to buy it separately. The Surface Pro (2017) offers a great screen resolution and brightness, while there is plenty of power on board too.

Battery life still isn't amazing and this 2-in-1 tablet can get really expensive to the point that a laptop might actually make more sense, but it's a really well made and great performing Windows device. With an official Type Cover clipped into place, the Surface Pro is a formidable machine that not only looks better than its rivals, but brings fewer compromises than many too.

The Samsung Galaxy Book trims the price compared to its TabPro S spiritual predecessor, which is a big step in the right direction. It isn't ultra powerful, given its Intel Core M3 processor, but it does run silently and for a long time per charge meaning it's easy to get a full day of work from this Windows 2-in-1.

For £650 all-in, the Galaxy Book has got plenty of positives for its well-considered price - and given that many £1,000+ competitors can't even last half a day, Samsung's more affordable and long-lasting approach makes plenty of sense.

