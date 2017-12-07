Best iPad mini cases: Protect your 7.9-inch Apple tablet

Apple's iPad mini 4 was announced as the replacement for the iPad mini 3 way back in September 2015. It starts at £419 and it is the smallest tablet in the iPad portfolio with its 7.9-inch display, which is the same as the original iPad mini, iPad mini 2 and the iPad mini 3 that have gone before it.

The older models are no longer available through Apple itself but you might be able to find them on other retailers for a little cheaper than the iPad mini 4 if your budget doesn't quite stretch to that £400-mark. This feature is all about protecting your iPad mini, no matter what model you have or plan to buy.

The iPad mini 4 differs in size very slightly to the older models so some older cases won't be compatible, and the same works for newer cases with regards to older iPad mini models. The sleeve cases should be fine, but you'll need to make sure any hard cases that snap on are designed for the iPad model you own or are buying. We have tried to make it as clear as possible, but it's worth double checking to be sure.

Buy the Apple Silicone Case for the iPad mini 4 for £59 from Apple.co.uk

Apple's Silicone Case is only available for the iPad mini 4 and it comes in five colours. It offers protection for the rear of your iPad, while offering access to all ports and features. It can be paired with the Smart Cover (below) for those that want all-round protection.

Buy the Apple Smart Cover for the iPad mini 4 for £39 from Apple.co.uk | Buy for $39 from Apple.com

The Apple Smart Cover offers protection for the screen but again it is only available for the iPad mini 4, this time in seven colours. Opening the cover will wake the iPad mini up, while closing it will put it to sleep and the cover can also be folded to give you a slightly raised viewing position.

Buy the Grovemade Walnut Sleeve for any iPad mini for $59 from Grovemade.com

The Grovemade Walnut iPad Sleeve features an exterior made from domestically-sourced hardwood with a laser cut geometric contouring. The interior is lined with undyed wood felt and there is a leather and brass pull to get your iPad out easily. As it is a sleeve, it should be compatible with all iPad mini models.

Buy the Jack Wills Burridge Case for any iPad mini from £7.95 from Jackwills.com

The Burridge Case for iPad mini from Jack Wills is available in four pattern options including blue stripes. It measures 205mm high by 140mm wide and it features a velcro flap closure along with a Jack Wills-branded woven label.

Buy the Lifeproof nüüd Case for the iPad mini 2/3 for £90 from Apple.co.uk

LifeProof's nüüd case offers direct screen touch while still protecting your iPad mini 2 or iPad mini 3. The nüüd case is waterproof up to two-metres, completely dirt and snow proof, as well as shockproof up to 1.2-metres. There is complete access to all buttons and controls, plus it comes with a removable shoulder strap.

Buy the Moleskin Folio Case for the iPad mini 4 for around £80 from Apple.co.uk

The Moleskin Folio Case is compatible with the iPad Mini 4 and it has been created from black polyurethane and lined with soft microfibre. It features the Moleskin signature elastic band for closing and it can transform into an adjustable stand.

Buy the Moschino Gennarino Case for the iPad mini 2/3 for around £31 from Moschino.com

Moschino products always make us smile a little because they are so outrageous that they are somewhat brilliant. The Moschino Gennarino Case certainly falls into this category - who doesn't want a bear hugging case! The Moschino logo is embossed on the rear, along with a raised bear, while the front has the bear's eyes peaking over at the side.

Buy the Nodus Access Case for the iPad mini 2/3/4 for around £45 from Nodus.com

The Nodus Access Case offers a simple but stylish way to protect your iPad mini. It is available in Black leather and Mustard leather for the iPad mini 2 and iPad mini 3, and in Mustard leather for the iPad mini 4. The Access Case uses the company's Micro-Suction technology to secure your tablet in place, while offering the ability to have a different viewing position too.

Buy the OtterBox Statement Series for the iPad mini 4 for around £60 from Apple.co.uk

The OtterBox Statement Series features a clear back with a leather accent, showing off the mini's design. It is compatible with the iPad mini 4, comes with the OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection Seal and it is available with black, red or navy accents.

Buy the Proporta Shotgun Tested Case for the iPad mini 2/3 around £68 from Proporta.com

The Proporta Leather Case with Shotgun Tested Carbon Fibre Lining is compatible with the iPad mini 2 and iPad mini 3 and it comes in Slate Black only. It offers access to all ports and features and is said to be one of Proporta's toughest cases.

Buy the Tech21 Patriot Case for the iPad mini 2/3 for around £70 from Apple.co.uk

The Tech21 Patriot Case has been built with FlexShock impact material, providing protection for the front, back and sides of your iPad. It has a built-in Impact Shield screen protector, exceeds MIL STD 810G.516.6 with four-metre drop protection and it has dust and splash proof acoustic vents.

Buy the Ted Baker Woven case for the iPad mini 2/3 for around £35 from Proporta.com

The Ted Baker Woven Case is compatible with the iPad mini 2 and iPad mini 3. It features a Sleep/Wake function with magnetic closure mechanism, comes in black or chocolate colour options and it will double up as a stand.

Buy the Ted Baker TREEWEK Folio Case for the iPad mini 4 for around £50 from Proporta.com

The Ted Baker TREEWEK Folio Case for the iPad mini 4 features a distinguished leather effect with embedded polycarbonate back shell. It has a textured cross-hatched finish and it comes with a Ted Baker brushed metal branding plate in gunmetal.