Summary With iOS 18.3, iPhone users with T-Mobile can connect to Starlink satellites.

T-Mobile Starlink is in beta and requires signing up. It currently supports text messages and contacting emergency services when you don't have cell coverage.

Elon Musk says Starlink's direct-to-phone constellation supports images, music, and podcasts with video support coming soon.

Apple has partnered with SpaceX and T-Mobile to offer Starlink as an alternative satellite connectivity method as part of iOS 18.3. Previously, T-Mobile's Starlink partnership was only available on certain Android phones like the Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 6 . This is the first time Apple has made another satellite service available on the iPhone. T-Mobile Starlink is exclusive to the US.

"T-Mobile Starlink currently supports sending and receiving text messages, location sharing and texting 911 emergency services while connected to Starlink's satellites, with plans to pursue voice and data coverage next," T-Mobile says on its support page.

The feature is still in beta and not widely available, but you can sign up on T-Mobile's website for a chance to participate. If you've been selected to try it, you'll receive a text like the one in the image below, courtesy of Pocket-lint's Managing Editor, Amanda Kondolojy.

Apple has been working to expand its satellite services

Last year, the Cupertino-based company announced a billion-dollar investment in Globalstar

Satellite connectivity has been available on the iPhone since 2022, when the iPhone 14 series launched. Initially, the feature allowed users to connect their iPhone to a satellite to contact emergency services if they didn't have cell coverage. Apple later expanded its satellite services with iOS 18 to include the ability to message family and friends.

Apple partners with Globalstar to offer satellite connectivity to all iPhone users with a compatible device. Last year, the Cupertino-based company committed over a billion dollars to Globalstar for it to increase the capacity of its satellite services. It also took 20 percent ownership of the company in an equity deal reportedly worth $400 million.

While T-Mobile's Starlink functionality on the iPhone currently only supports text messaging and contacting emergency services, it will soon expand to include calling and mobile data. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said it should already support images, music, and audio podcasts, with video support coming soon.