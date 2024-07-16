A little over a decade ago, I was all in on smart home devices. Nearly all of the lights in my home were smart, and I had an internet-connected thermostat and robot vacuums on every floor. Almost every product I owned was Wi-Fi connected in some way.

While I've pared down my setup considerably, I still have a lot of smart devices hooked up around my house, including several Hue lights in my backyard. What I've learned over the years, though, is that not everything needs to be smart. What's important is only using specific devices that simplify your life and avoiding devices that complicate things.

SwitchBot Curtain 3 $63 $90 Save $27 SwitchBot's Curtain 3 smart curtains might seem silly, but the convenience they offer can't be beaten. Once you're able to open your curtains hands-free on a lazy Sunday morning, it's difficult to go back. $63 at Amazon

That's where SwitchBot's smart curtains come in. This might sound silly, but it's truly awesome to be able to ask Google Assistant to open and close my bedroom curtains in the morning and evening, especially on a lazy Saturday or Sunday (this requires an additional hub). I've been using the first-generation version of this device for years, and it works great despite being a bit loud. Even better, like a lot of SwitchBot's products, this device works on your existing curtains and retrofits them to be smart, all while being very easy to set up.

Why buy the SwitchBot Curtain 3

It might sound silly, but the convenience smart curtains offer can't be beat.

For Prime Day, Amazon has the SwitchBot Curtain 3 on sale for $62.99, down from its regular $89.99 price. This updated version is "twice as strong," more accurate, and, based on what I've read, much quieter than the first-run device (this is definitely a good thing because the original Curtain device is pretty loud). It's important to point out that if you have two sets of curtains that meet in the middle, you'll need to purchase two Curtain 3 units, which are also on sale at 20 percent off to $188.79 (down from $235.99).

SwitchBot Curtain 3 $189 $236 Save $47 This SwitchBot Curtain 3 bundle includes a set of two smart curtain devices, a Wi-Fi remote control, and smart thermometer. $189 at Amazon

But that's a small price to pay to lay in bed and say, "Google, open my curtains," right?

The Curtains 3 work on traditional circular curtain rods, U rails and there's even a solar panel available ($18.19) for keeping the SwitchBot Curtains 3 charged at all times.