Key Takeaways
- Moving files from iPad to reMarkable involves a wired USB-C connection or the reMarkable app.
- To move Apple Notes to reMarkable, export notes as PDFs, then combine them into a single document.
- Despite the effort required to transfer files, reMarkable offers a focused, distraction-free note-taking experience.
The iPad is undeniably great if you want a bright, portable screen for browsing the web and watching video, but the reason to use one really starts to fall apart if you're easily distracted or value a tactile, hands-on approach to writing. That's where a device like the reMarkable 2 or reMarkable Paper Pro comes in.
If you've decided to make the jump from an iPad to a reMarkable, you're going to have the best experience if all of your books, files, and notes make the jump with you. You obviously won't be able to free your apps, but a reMarkable Paper Pro can handle any PDF, ePub, or, with some work, Apple Notes ' file you throw at it if you know what you're doing. Here's how to make the switch.
How to move files to the reMarkable Paper Pro from an iPad
Transferring your files over USB-C cable
There are two main ways you can move files to your reMarkable -- via a wired connection over USB-C or through reMarkable's mobile and desktop apps. For the wired connection, you'll need a USB-C cable and access to your iPad's web browser, then: