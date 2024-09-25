Key Takeaways Assassin's Creed Shadows introduces two different protagonists -- Yasuke and Naoe with unique playstyles.

Players can switch between Yasuke and Naoe, choosing their preferred character for quests.

Yasuke is aggressive with heavy armor, while Naoe focuses on stealth and traditional Assassin's Creed gameplay.

With the exception of Syndicate, each Assassin's Creed game has featured a single protagonist. Sure, you could argue that you technically play as two characters in each game, since you have one protagonist in the past and another in the near future controlling them in the animus, but that's not what we're talking about. Besides, at this point in the timeline , the modern timeline is basically an afterthought and everyone is more excited about visiting all these historical locations around the world. Now that Assassin's Creed Shadows is bringing us to Feudal Japan, that excitement is stronger than it has been for years.

It isn't just the setting that Ubisoft is changing to shake up the formula this time around, though. Assassin's Creed Shadows will feature two completely different protagonists in Yasuke and Naoe, who will each have their own sets of skills, equipment, and playstyles. While we all love options, Assassin's Creed games are also incredibly long, often taking dozens of hours if you want to accomplish and see everything. So, once you pick your character, are you locked in or is there a way to switch protagonists without starting the game over? We snuck deep into enemy territory to bring you the answer.

The story will not change depending on which character you select.

Can you switch between Yasuke and Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

You are not limited to just one protagonist

You will be able to "approach quests with whichever character you prefer."

Even though Jacob and Eve from Assassin's Creed Syndicate were essentially identical characters, you could still swap between them at any point. Assassin's Creed Shadows will work in the same way. The official site states that you will be able to "approach quests with whichever character you prefer." It is unclear if you can swap characters at any point between missions, or if you need to visit a specific location to make the swap. What this does imply, however, is that once you begin a mission as one character, you won't be able to change mid-mission. It is possible you will be able to quit the mission and switch if you prefer, though.

On the other hand, you can't play the entire game as just one protagonist. According to associate director Simon Lemay-Comtois, "other than story missions that are particularly tailor-made for one or the other, we don't specify who needs to be played at this moment, it's up to the players." Even if you do find yourself favoring one protagonist over the other, knowing that there will be at least a few missions where you will be forced to play as each should encourage you to at least get comfortable with both.

What's the difference between Yasuke and Naoe?

Play as a Samurai or a Shibobi

Yasuke is a Samurai and will play more aggressively, welding bigger weapons and wearing heavy armor, but lacking many stealth options. Anyone who likes to take missions more directly will likely favor this character.

Naoe is a shinobi and thus plays closer to the traditional Assassin's Creed games. She is more adept at parkour, and can utilize stealth and tools to sneak by and distract enemies. However, she won't be able to take many hits if caught in open combat. If you're more interested in the stealthy approach, infiltrating areas to eliminate your target and escaping with no one knowing you were there, Naoe is the character for you.