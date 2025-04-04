Summary Nintendo delays US pre-orders for the Switch 2 due to the Trump Administration's recently announced tariffs and "evolving market conditions."

The Switch 2's release date remains unchanged, still set to launch globally on June 5, 2025.

Nintendo says it will announce a new pre-order window in the US at a later date.

Nintendo recently revealed everything gamers have been waiting to know about the Switch 2 at its Direct event on April 2, including its $450 price tag and its June 5, 2025, release date. Nintendo also announced that pre-orders were set to begin on April 9, but that has now changed.

In a statement to the media, Nintendo announced that it is delaying pre-orders of the Switch 2 in the US due to concerns about the Trump Administration's newly announced tariffs, which the president unveiled on the same day as the Switch 2 Direct event. It's unclear if the price of the Switch 2 in the US will now be changed as well.

You can read Nintendo's official statement below.

"Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged."