Summary
- Nintendo delays US pre-orders for the Switch 2 due to the Trump Administration's recently announced tariffs and "evolving market conditions."
- The Switch 2's release date remains unchanged, still set to launch globally on June 5, 2025.
- Nintendo says it will announce a new pre-order window in the US at a later date.
Nintendo recently revealed everything gamers have been waiting to know about the Switch 2 at its Direct event on April 2, including its $450 price tag and its June 5, 2025, release date. Nintendo also announced that pre-orders were set to begin on April 9, but that has now changed.
In a statement to the media, Nintendo announced that it is delaying pre-orders of the Switch 2 in the US due to concerns about the Trump Administration's newly announced tariffs, which the president unveiled on the same day as the Switch 2 Direct event. It's unclear if the price of the Switch 2 in the US will now be changed as well.
You can read Nintendo's official statement below.
"Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged."
Nintendo Switch 2
- 4K Capability
- Yes
- Brand
- Nintendo
- Screen
- 7.9-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution LCD, HDR, 120Hz refresh rate (4K/60fps 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution when docked)
- Game support
- Switch 2, Switch 2 Edition, Switch
- Storage
- 256GB (microSD Express cards)
- CPU
- Unknown