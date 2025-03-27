Summary Best Buy Canada has leaked that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders may start on April 2.

Pre-order details have not officially been confirmed by Nintendo or Best Buy US.

A new Virtual Game Card feature allows users to lend their digital games to members of their Nintendo Family Group. The feature is coming to the Switch 1 in late April, and the Switch 2 when it launches.

Nintendo's Direct event for the Switch 2 is fast approaching on April 2. Following a first-look trailer in January, Nintendo is expected to spill all the details about its eagerly-awaited console on this date, including possibly its specifications, pricing, and when the console will hit shelves. The Switch 2’s launch is expected to be record-breaking, and being among one of the first to secure the console is a priority for many people. Thankfully, pre-order details are now starting to break before the April 2 Direct.

In a now-removed blog post, Best Buy Canada has revealed that pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will start on April 2, the same day as Nintendo's Direct event. While the company didn't reveal the exact time pre-orders will start, there's a good chance it will be right after the Direct event. Nintendo hasn't officially shared any details about pre-orders yet, nor has Best Buy in the US. Best Buy Canada has pulled down the page now, so it's possible pre-orders might not start on April 2, but in the post it mentioned multiple times that it was the date, so it would be odd if wasn't.

"While Nintendo has confirmed a 2025 release window, the exact launch date and pricing remain unannounced. However, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will officially open on April 2nd at Best Buy Canada, giving you the chance to secure your Nintendo Switch 2 early," Best Buy Canada said in its blog post.

Digital game lending is coming to the Switch 2

Nintendo has announced a new Virtual Game Card feature

Nintendo recently held a Direct event showcasing upcoming games for the Switch. During the presentation, it announced a new digital game-lending feature set to launch at the end of April for the Switch and for the Switch 2 when it launches. The Virtual Game Card enables players to manage and share their digital games with another Switch console they own and with family members.

Users will be able to lend digital games within their Nintendo account's Family Group, which can link up to eight accounts. Players must connect through local wireless to lend a game to a family member on a seperate Switch console, which means you'll need to be in the same location. You can lend a Virtual Game Card to a family member for two weeks, after which it is returned to you. You can only lend one game to one person at a time.

Nintendo also announced a new app called Nintendo Today, which will provide daily updates about Nintendo games and products, as well as updates about the Switch 2. The app is available now on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

The full reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally almost here, so stay tuned to Pocket-lint for all the upcoming details about the Switch 2, including its release date, price, and much more. The Switch 2 Direct event is on April 2, which is when pre-orders are also anticipated to go live.