Summary A Nintendo patent shows off mouse functionality for the Switch 2's Joy-Cons.

The Joy-Cons might get a magnetic wrist strap attachment and charging dock.

Switch 2 may also support Amiibos. Plus, Nintendo is looking to keep the console affordable, but pricing may vary based on evolving economic factors around the world.

Following a flood of leaks at CES 2025 , Nintendo finally officially revealed the Switch 2 in January. In the two-minute first-look video, Nintendo didn’t share many specifics about the console, primarily focusing on its design, shape, and new Joy-Cons . It also hinted that Mario Kart 9 might be a launch title.

Although Nintendo is expected to reveal more details about the Switch 2 at its Direct event on April 2 , leaks about the highly anticipated gaming console continue to swirl. These four new details about the console have recently piqued my interest and made me even more eager to see what the Switch 2 has in store.

1 A new patent shows off Joy-Con mouse functionality in action

The Joy-Con's ability to transform into a mouse is all but confirmed at this point

In the first-look trailer, one of the moments that caught many people’s eyes was when the Joy-Con controller clicked into a new attachment and slid along a surface like a computer mouse. It’s long been rumored the device could have mouse functionality, and that moment in the trailer further fueled speculation.

A new patent (as seen above) showcases new illustrations of the Joy-Con being used similarly to a mouse. While the patent is in Japanese, according to wario64 on X, it does reference a mouse. As someone who primarily plays games on PC, I find the idea of a Joy-Con transforming into a mouse fascinating, and I’m excited to see how it’s implemented and its effect on gameplay.

2 A split in two Pro Controller

Two pieces

Nintendo

One of the most intriguing images from the new Nintendo patents is the illustration of a Pro Controller split in two. Much like the new Joy-Cons, this split design will help facilitate the controller's secondary usage as a mouse, with the optical sensor for the unit residing in the area where the controller breaks away. Though a Switch 2 Pro Controller has not been announced yet, it looks like Nintendo is definitely exploring options for premium controllers for its new console that will retain all of the functionality of the Joy-Cons with a more comfortable grip.

3 Magnetic Joy-Con straps

Your Joy-Cons won't be flying off your wrist anytime soon

Another patent showcases new illustrations of how the wrist strap for the Switch 2's Joy-Cons could function. According to the patent, the strap attaches magnetically to the Joy-Con, which makes sense considering that the Joy-Con's magnetic functionality was hinted at in the first-look video.

Additionally, the patent showed off a new Joy-Con charging dock. It’s unclear whether this will come with the console, but I suspect it will be an optional accessory for charging additional Joy-Cons for the Switch 2. The magnetic functionality should make attaching and detaching the controllers from the charging dock quick and simple.

4 The Switch 2 could support Amiibos still

Fear not collectors, your Amiibo collection will live on

Nintendo Nintendo Amiibo

If you’re an Amiibo collector, this leak will be music to your ears. Nintendowire recently discovered another hidden secret in the Switch 2 patents: potential Amiibo support. According to the report, one of the recent patents states that the Switch 2’s Joy-Cons will feature built-in NFC (near-field communication) support, which could confirm that Nintendo is likely to continue supporting the use of Amiibo figures on the Switch 2 and perhaps even start producing new ones.

5 Nintendo is keeping affordability in mind

The Switch 2's price might not be that bad after all

Nintendo

Recently, Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo, addressed the company’s Q3 financial results and suggested that they are evaluating “the pricing expectations of our customers for Nintendo products.” (via T3).

Given that the Switch 2 is the company’s next big release, this could mean Nintendo is prioritizing keeping the console at an affordable price. However, Furukawa admitted that varying economic factors worldwide could affect the company’s future pricing, such as high inflation rates in some parts of the world and the potential impact of Trump’s tariffs on US imports.

Hopefully, the Switch 2's price and launch date will be revealed at Nintendo’s next Direct event on Wednesday, April 2.