DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling and is an AI upscaling technology that improves the resolution and performance of games.

Nvidia says the Switch 2 has "10x the graphics performance of the Nintendo Switch," and its new Nvidia processor and DLSS are to thank for that.

Nintendo finally pulled the curtain on many details about the Switch 2 during its Direct event on April 2, including its release date of June 5 and its $450 price tag. While the console is clearly much more powerful than its predecessor , not much was revealed about the specifics of its internal hardware. So far, we know it can play games at 1080p in handheld mode and, depending on the title, up to 4K 60 FPS in docked mode.

Nintendo has released the tech specs for the Switch 2, but the description of its CPU and GPU simply states, "Custom processor made by NVIDIA." This doesn't provide much insight into the system's capabilities but indicates that, like the Switch 1, Nintendo has opted for Nvidia hardware once again.This is in contrast to other gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck or the ROG Ally , which utilize an AMD processor.

The Switch 2's commitment to Nvidia is significant because it has the potential to support many of the technologies Nvidia has developed for PC gamers in recent years, especially its AI upscaling feature, DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling). During a recent press event, Takuhiro Dohta, a senior director at Nintendo, revealed that the Switch will utilize this game-changing technology (via IGN).

"We use DLSS upscaling technology and that's something we need to use as we develop games," Takuhiro said. "And when it comes to the hardware, it is able to output to a TV at a max of 4K. Whether the software developer is going to use that as a native resolution or get it to upscale is something that the software developer can choose. I think it opens up a lot of options for the software developer to choose from."

Nintendo Switch 2 4K Capability Yes Brand Nintendo Screen 7.9-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution LCD, HDR, 120Hz refresh rate (4K/60fps 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution when docked) Game support Switch 2, Switch 2 Edition, Switch Storage 256GB (microSD Express cards) CPU Unknown Expand $450 at Nintendo

Related $450 Nintendo Switch 2 drops June 5, Preorders available April 9 The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, with preorders for the highly anticipated console beginning on April 9.

What is DLSS?

Nvidia has revealed more details about the Switch's hardware

If you're unfamiliar with DLSS, it's an AI technology developed by Nvidia that enhances a game's resolution and performance.

DLSS renders a game at a lower resolution, and then uses AI to upscale it to a higher resolution, such as 4K. The result is a sharper image and a game that runs more smoothly, as it doesn't need to render natively at a higher resolution. As a PC gamer with an Nvidia RTX GPU, I utilize DLSS in nearly every game it supports, and it makes a significant difference in both performance and visuals.

On Switch 2, game developers will get to determine how to utilize DLSS to achieve the best possible performance and image quality for their game.

An example of a game that benefits from DLSS is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, where the technology noticeably enhances the performance of the game, while still maintaining a sharp and clear image. On PC, users typically have the option to choose between different DLSS settings, such as Performance, Balanced, and Quality, allowing players to customize their experience and optimize both performance and visuals to their liking. On Switch 2, game developers will get to determine how to utilize DLSS to achieve the best possible performance and image quality for their game.

Nvidia confirmed that the Switch 2 will support DLSS and ray tracing because the console's processor has RT Cores and Tensor Cores. RT Cores enable real-time ray tracing on the console, resulting in more realistic lighting and shadows in supported games. The Tensor Cores help power AI features like DLSS, effectively "boosting resolution for sharper details without sacrificing image quality," as Nvidia states.