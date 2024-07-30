Key Takeaways One Piece: 22 seasons of anime featuring Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew on a treasure hunt.

Our Flag Means Death: A comedic take on pirate Stede Bonnet's adventure with a quirky crew.

Black Sails: Gritty series following Captain Flint's journey for treasure and survival.

If you're anything like me, you may have grown up during the hype of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and as much as you tried, you could not escape your teens without having seen at least one of the five movies. The popularity of the genre has taken over many streaming services with varying views on pirate life, historical drama, and fantasy. This list has the perfect collection of pirate-themed TV shows for anyone craving some action, romance and adventure.

1 One Piece

A wild anime about a spirited pirate crew on a quest across the seas for treasure.

One Piece Genre Anime Number of Seasons 22 Stream on Netflix

One piece, the anime series, has over 22 seasons on Netflix to binge-watch. Based on the manga series, we follow the ongoing saga of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates as they embark on a difficult and treacherous journey to find the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. The emotional charm of this anime is truly what lures the audience in. The underlying message is what keeps me coming back: No matter what, always pursue your dreams—even if that dream is a life of piracy!

2 Our Flag Means Death

A comedic and playful take on the adventures of a quirky captain and his crew.

Our Flag Means Death Genre Comedy Number of Seasons 2 Stream on Max

Loosely based on the lives of real-life pirates Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard, this series follows a privileged man who abandons his life of complacency and prestige for the uncertainty of pirate life. The perfect way to describe this show would be if The Office's Micheal Scott was born in the early 18th century and decided to give pirate life a shot. A leader with an awkward sense of humor and charm takes on the adventurous seas.

Related HBO Max: How much does it cost after the price hike? Here is what you need to know about HBO Max - as it exists today - including how much it costs after the new price hike.

3 Black Sails

A no-holds-barred gritty television series following the lives of pirates in the golden age of high-seas piracy.

Black Sails Genre History Number of Seasons 4 See at Netflix

A prequel to the classic novel "Treasure Island", Captain Flint and his pirate crew take on British and Spanish forces, while on a mission to find the ultimate treasure and ensure the survival of his people. While the series certainly has its share of profanity and nudity, the true meaning behind what a pirate holds dear is discreetly expressed through a continuous fight for their pirate paradise to remain as it is. If that's not enough reason to watch this show, then take a glance at the striking face of Captain James Flint... he might just change your mind. The 4-season long series was originally aired on Starz, but is now up for binge-watching on either Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime Video.

4 Once Upon A Time

A magical series that brings fairy tale characters into the modern world.

Once Upon a Time Genre Drama Number of Seasons 7 See at Disney+

This series begins with a young woman venturing into a town where fairy tales are believed to be true. Not only do we witness the tales of Captain Hook and Peter Pan unfold, but we also get a glimpse at the everyday normal lives of different fictional fairy tale characters. Fortunately for us fans, Captain Hook turns out to be a handsome and good man who only loves one thing more than piracy; his wife. Binge-watching this fresh perspective on fairy tales is the perfect plan for a rainy and miserable weekend. Who doesn't love a good fairy tale? All seasons are now available to stream on Disney+, Hulu, and Apple TV.

Related What's new on Disney+? Best new movies and shows to watch in September 2023 If you want to know what's new on Disney+ for September 2023, we've compiled the best new TV shows and movies - plus we briefly list everything new.

5 The Lost Pirate Kingdom

A 2021 Netflix docuseries portraying the epic rise and fall of 18th century pirates.

The Lost Pirate Kingdom Genre Documentary Number of Seasons 1 See at Netflix

For being a docuseries, Netflix went above and beyond when it came to truly telling the story, rather than just telling us the facts of the past. We follow along with the infamous pirate, Blackbeard and his gnarly crew across the seas as they loot and plunder Spanish, French and English forces. We've seen a fantastical interpretation of Blackbeard in Pirates of the Caribbean, but The Lost Pirate Kingdom is more grounded in reality while giving us a more authentic look into the challenges he faced as a notorious pirate.

6 Pirate Gold of Adak Island

Calling all pirate enthusiasts! A mysterious glittering treasure is still out there, and has yet to be discovered.

Have you ever heard of the legendary treasure of a russian pirate named Gregory Dwargstof? It's said that he buried over 300 million dollars worth of gold coins in 150 tin cans around the island of Adak. The series follows the mayor of Adak, who is in the midst of navigating the economic collapse of his town. He makes a last ditch effort to revive his town and decides to rally a group of experienced treasure hunters to search the island for the gold. While a lot of people are skeptical about the treasure, there were 2 tin cans found during World War II filled with gold coins... just as the legend says.

Pirate Gold of Adak Island Genre Reality Number of Seasons 1 See at Netflix

7 Crossbones

Charming pirates, and the legendary Blackbeard in the midst of a battle for freedom!

Who doesn't love hearing John Malkovich speak? Here, he plays the infamous and feared pirate Blackbeard, in a can't-miss performance. While his character can be said to act a little over the top, it adds to the story, which gets more captivating with each episode. If you're looking for thrilling escapades, betrayal and the cost of freedom, Crossbones is the perfect choice. It is also a very quick binge, as it only lasted one season.

Crossbones Genre Action Number of Seasons 1 Number of episodes 9 See at Prime Video