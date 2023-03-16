Protecting your home is of the utmost importance, and with the latest technological advancements, it has become easier and more affordable than ever before.

A modern CCTV setup, such as the Swann Enforcer 4 Camera 4 Channel 1080P Full HD DVR Security System, can offer you complete surveillance of your property and help you fight against home crime efficiently. If you are on a budget, you don't have to worry as Swann is currently offering its biggest sale ever, making it an ideal time to invest in a security system.

Complete security system

The Swann Enforcer Full HD 4 camera system comes with everything you need to install your home security system in a single box. This affordable and easy-to-set-up system is designed to offer 360-degree security, and it includes two Dome cameras and two Enforcer cameras. The Enforcer cameras can produce spotlights and police-style flashing alert lights to deter intruders, and they also come with Night2Day Colour Night Vision abilities for long-range 24/7 surveillance. Additionally, the cameras are weatherproof, with an IP66 rating, which means they can withstand rain, snow, and heat all year round, giving users full flexibility on where they wish to place their security cameras.

No hassle of changing batteries

Using wired cameras ensures that you will never have the hassle of changing batteries or the worry of a camera running out of charge while you're away. Swann's True Detect technology allows heat sensors to trigger push notifications sent to your phone with fewer false alarms than other security systems. You can observe each camera's view in real-time through the Swann Security App, with 2-way talk, making each camera work to the same capacity as a doorbell.

Additional features

Included in the kit is a 4 Channel DVR with 1TB HDD that can store months' worth of camera footage before overwriting old files. You can easily back up your footage to Dropbox or export it to a USB stick, allowing you to keep hold of footage to an essentially unlimited capacity. The package also comes with the necessary CCTV wiring, an Ethernet cable, an HDMI cable, a power adapter and splitter, a Swann branded mouse, mounting plugs and screws, theft-deterrent stickers, and a quick-start guide so you can set this up by yourself.

Affordable security system

Swann has been in the security business for over 35 years, establishing a loyal customer base all over the world. They've made home security simple and effective for countless families and small businesses, with their affordable multi-camera systems offering free shipping in the UK. The Swann Enforcer 4 Camera 4 Channel 1080P Full HD DVR Security System is now available for just £179.99, down from £249.99, making it a cost-effective solution for homeowners and small business owners alike.

The best time to invest in your 360-degree security

There has never been a better time to invest in your home security than now, with Swann's Enforcer 4 Camera 4 Channel 1080P Full HD DVR Security System currently on sale at £179.99, down from £249.99.

This system offers complete 360-degree surveillance with advanced features such as Night2Day Colour Night Vision, True Detect technology, and the Swann Security App. With the included accessories and easy setup, you can have peace of mind knowing your home and family are safe and secure. Don't miss out on this amazing sale and invest in your home security today.