Pocket-lint stöds av sina läsare. När du köper via länkar på vår webbplats kan vi tjäna en affiliate provision. Läs mer

  1. Hem
  2. TV
  3. TV nyheter
  4. Roku TV nyheter

Du kan nu få en Roku från bara £13, tack vare Black Friday

Author image, Editor · ·
Handla En artikel med fokus på shopping, vare sig det är en specifik affär eller ett erbjudande. Pocket-lint kan få en liten bounty i gengäld om du köper något.
Pocket-lint Du kan nu få en Roku från bara £13, tack vare Black Friday
The Trust Project Varför du kan lita på Pocket-lint

Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Roku har länge varit en av våra favoritsmaker av streamingenheter, med sitt enkla gränssnitt som betyder att det är lätt att komma direkt till innehållet du vill titta på – med något av det bredaste stödet i branschen.

Roku har annonserat rabatter på ett antal av sina modeller, med något för alla. Med priser så låga som £13,99 tack vare Black Friday-försäljningen , är frågan varför du inte skulle köpa en?

Roku Express - nu bara £13,99!

Roku Express - nu bara £13,99!

Roku Express är ingångspunkten för Roku-enheter. Det är bara 1080p så perfekt för mindre eller andra TV-apparater. Den måste anslutas via en HDMI-kabel till baksidan av din TV. Detta är ett bra pris för en fantastisk enhet.

Roku Express 4K - nu endast £24,99

Roku Express 4K - nu endast £24,99

Roku Express 4K går upp över Expressen, ansluter fortfarande via HDMI-kabel, men erbjuder 4K HDR-innehåll. Det är en fantastisk, prisvärd streamingenhet för din huvud-TV. Denna besparing på £15 är också ett bra incitament att köpa.

Roku Streaming Stick+ - spara 40 %

Roku Streaming Stick+ - spara 40 %

Rokus Streaming Stick+ erbjuder 4K HDR-innehåll och ansluts direkt till din TV, så det är lättare att dölja än Express-modellerna. Fjärrkontrollen fungerar också via Bluetooth, för en mer avancerad upplevelse. Priset på £29,99 är en bra affär för denna sticka.

Roku Streambar - ner till £99.99

Roku Streambar - ner till £99.99

Roku Streambar är ett allt-i-ett-paket som erbjuder en kompakt soundbar och Rokus streamingfunktioner. En en-box-uppgradering för din TV - och nu endast £99,99, vilket sparar £30.

Why buy a Roku?

Roku is one of the most popular choices for streaming devices thanks to the variety of models on offer and the simplicity of the interface. You can choose from models that only support 1080p, or take a step up to 4K depending on whether you're going to connect it to a small or larger television. 

Roku's interface doesn't bamboozle with recommendations and curated content, instead it offers direct access to all the services you need - Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and more - while also offering skills like Spotify Connect, casting and on some models AirPlay 2. 

The remote keeps things simple too, allowing quick control of your attached device. The big decision is what sort of device you want. The Roku Express is a compact set-top box than will be visible, while the Streaming Stick will allow you to hide it out of sight, which we feel is the better option for advanced users. 

The Roku Streambar also offers a soundbar, so it's idea for a small room upgrade, perhaps for a dorm room or bedroom. 

Why buy a Roku?

Roku is one of the most popular choices for streaming devices thanks to the variety of models on offer and the simplicity of the interface. You can choose from models that only support 1080p, or take a step up to 4K depending on whether you're going to connect it to a small or larger television. 

Roku's interface doesn't bamboozle with recommendations and curated content, instead it offers direct access to all the services you need - Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and more - while also offering skills like Spotify Connect, casting and on some models AirPlay 2. 

The remote keeps things simple too, allowing quick control of your attached device. The big decision is what sort of device you want. The Roku Express is a compact set-top box than will be visible, while the Streaming Stick will allow you to hide it out of sight, which we feel is the better option for advanced users. 

The Roku Streambar also offers a soundbar, so it's idea for a small room upgrade, perhaps for a dorm room or bedroom. 

Skriva av Chris Hall. Ursprungligen publicerad den 8 November 2021.
Rekommenderat för dig
Du kan nu få en Roku från bara £13, tack vare Black Friday
Du kan nu få en Roku från bara £13, tack vare Black Friday Förbi Chris Hall ·
Bästa Roku-streamer 2021: Express vs Premiere vs Stick vs Ultra - alla alternativ förklaras
Bästa Roku-streamer 2021: Express vs Premiere vs Stick vs Ultra - alla alternativ förklaras Förbi Rik Henderson ·
Autumn Nations Series 2021: Så här ser du rugbylandskamperna live
Autumn Nations Series 2021: Så här ser du rugbylandskamperna live Förbi Chris Hall ·
Spara £300 på 4K Philips OLED-TV-apparater denna Black Friday
Spara £300 på 4K Philips OLED-TV-apparater denna Black Friday Förbi Rik Henderson ·
En kombinerad HBO Max och Discovery+ streamingtjänst? Ja tack
En kombinerad HBO Max och Discovery+ streamingtjänst? Ja tack Förbi Maggie Tillman ·
Tidiga Black Friday-besparingar nu tillgängliga på Amazon Fire TV Sticks
Tidiga Black Friday-besparingar nu tillgängliga på Amazon Fire TV Sticks Förbi Rob Kerr ·