(Pocket-lint) - Roku har länge varit en av våra favoritsmaker av streamingenheter, med sitt enkla gränssnitt som betyder att det är lätt att komma direkt till innehållet du vill titta på – med något av det bredaste stödet i branschen.

Roku har annonserat rabatter på ett antal av sina modeller, med något för alla. Med priser så låga som £13,99 tack vare Black Friday-försäljningen , är frågan varför du inte skulle köpa en?

Roku Express - nu bara £13,99! Roku Express är ingångspunkten för Roku-enheter. Det är bara 1080p så perfekt för mindre eller andra TV-apparater. Den måste anslutas via en HDMI-kabel till baksidan av din TV. Detta är ett bra pris för en fantastisk enhet. Visa erbjudande

Roku Express 4K - nu endast £24,99 Roku Express 4K går upp över Expressen, ansluter fortfarande via HDMI-kabel, men erbjuder 4K HDR-innehåll. Det är en fantastisk, prisvärd streamingenhet för din huvud-TV. Denna besparing på £15 är också ett bra incitament att köpa. Visa erbjudande

Roku Streaming Stick+ - spara 40 % Rokus Streaming Stick+ erbjuder 4K HDR-innehåll och ansluts direkt till din TV, så det är lättare att dölja än Express-modellerna. Fjärrkontrollen fungerar också via Bluetooth, för en mer avancerad upplevelse. Priset på £29,99 är en bra affär för denna sticka. Visa erbjudande

Roku Streambar - ner till £99.99 Roku Streambar är ett allt-i-ett-paket som erbjuder en kompakt soundbar och Rokus streamingfunktioner. En en-box-uppgradering för din TV - och nu endast £99,99, vilket sparar £30. Visa erbjudande

Why buy a Roku?

Roku is one of the most popular choices for streaming devices thanks to the variety of models on offer and the simplicity of the interface. You can choose from models that only support 1080p, or take a step up to 4K depending on whether you're going to connect it to a small or larger television.

Roku's interface doesn't bamboozle with recommendations and curated content, instead it offers direct access to all the services you need - Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and more - while also offering skills like Spotify Connect, casting and on some models AirPlay 2.

The remote keeps things simple too, allowing quick control of your attached device. The big decision is what sort of device you want. The Roku Express is a compact set-top box than will be visible, while the Streaming Stick will allow you to hide it out of sight, which we feel is the better option for advanced users.

The Roku Streambar also offers a soundbar, so it's idea for a small room upgrade, perhaps for a dorm room or bedroom.

