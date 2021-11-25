Pocket-lint stöds av sina läsare. När du köper via länkar på vår webbplats kan vi tjäna en affiliate provision. Läs mer

Chromecast med Google TV får en liten rabatt – men Fire TV eller Roku kan vara det bättre valet

(Pocket-lint) - Det finns massor av erbjudanden tillgängliga på streamingsticks i Black Friday- försäljningen, men det har inte varit mycket rörelse på Chromecast med Google TV.

Vi har hittat ett par små rabatter på den här Google-strömningsdongeln – och dessa kan vara de bästa du kommer att se i den här försäljningsomgången.

Det finns en liten rabatt på Chromecast med Google TV, vilket ger smarta streamingkunskaper till din TV. Normalt kostar £59.99, du kan få det för £42.99 på Argos.

Chromecast med Google TV ansluts direkt på baksidan av din TV och ger dig streamingtjänster och rekommendationer. Normalt $49,99, det är nu $39,99 hos Target.

The Chromecast with Google TV plugs straight into your TV and connects to your Wi-Fi network to bring smart skills to your TV. It offers all the major streaming services, as well as supporting those services from Google - with support for casting too. 

Google TV aims to give you recommendations from your services and based around the programming that you watch - it's visually engaging and looks great, helping you pick up where you left off or dive right back into your viewing.

Not what you wanted?

If the deal on the Chromecast with Google TV isn't what you want, there are some excellent discounts on alternative products. 

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a sound alternative and has a huge discount, while the Roku Streaming Stick+ is also worth considering - both have 50% off the price, meaning massive savings, so you can get them much cheaper than Chromecast with Google TV.

Amazons Fire TV Stick 4K stöder de senaste tjänsterna, såväl som 4K HDR-innehåll, med Alexa inbyggd i fjärrkontrollen för sökning. Den stora rabatten sänker den till $/£24,99.

Roku erbjuder en fantastisk plattform, med direkt tillgång till alla de bästa streamingtjänsterna. Den stöder även AirPlay 2. Denna stora rabatt sänker den till $/£29,99.

Skriva av Chris Hall. Ursprungligen publicerad den 25 November 2021.
