Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday-försäljningen ökar, och det har bubblat upp en affär på Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, en av de mest populära hopfällbara telefonerna 2021.

Telefonen från Samsung designades för att göra hopfällbar teknik mer överkomlig – och med en stor rabatt är det nu ett bra tillfälle att knäppa upp Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - spara 150 £ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 använder den senaste vikbara displaytekniken för att lägga en 6,7-tumsskärm i fickan, med den extra fördelen av alla Samsungs mobila upplevelser. Det är nu bara £799. Visa erbjudande

The Samsung Galaxy X Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch internal display, but it folds in half so you can easily slip this phone into your pocket. There's an external display that gives instant information and accessibility without opening the phone for added convenience.

As this is a Samsung Galaxy device, you get all of Samsung's One UI enhancements sitting on the top of Android, meaning access to loads of apps and services, loads of customisation within the device.

Bästa smartphone 2021: Vi testar, betygsätter och rankar de bästa mobiltelefonerna som finns att köpa Förbi Chris Hall · 18 November 2021

There's plenty of power, 128GB of storage and 5G connectivity for faster downloads or streaming without buffering. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a great phone.

More Black Friday deals

• Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99

• Fire TV Stick 4K: Now £26.99, down from £49.99

• Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 35% off at £169.99

• iRobot Roomba s9: £400 discount this Black Friday

• Xiaomi Mi 11: £200 off at £549

• Garmin Instinct Solar: Save over £110, now £245.50

• HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £75 off £174.41

• Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99

• Echo Dot 3rd Gen: Get 2 for the price of 1 with ECHODOT2FOR1 code

• JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off

• Tado: 43% discount

• Google Nest Indoor and Outdoor Cameras: 51% off, at £62.99

• Samsung & Lenovo tablets: 30% saving today

• Xiaomi Smart Watches: Up to 45% off RRP

• Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £45 saving to £159

• Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Save 50%, now £44

• Blink Cameras: Reduced by 48%

• Apple AirPods Pro: £40 off, down to £199

• Fitbit fitness trackers: 45% discount on RRP

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% saving to £199

• Echo Show: £40 discount, now £59.99