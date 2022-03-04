Pocket-lint stöds av sina läsare. När du köper via länkar på vår webbplats kan vi tjäna en affiliate provision. Läs mer

New Apple iPhone SE details posted by renowned analyst

Rykte En obefogad nyhetshistoria baserad på rykten, skvaller eller hörsägen som inte kan verifieras av samarbetsvilliga källor.
(Pocket-lint) - Apple will reportedly unveil a new iPhone SE model next Tuesday, 8 March during its "peek performance" online event and industry analyst Ming-chi Kuo has posted a few predictions as to what we'll see.

Taking to Twitter for the first time, Kuo believes that the handset (known by some as iPhone SE 3, others iPhone SE Plus) will come with three storage options: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

He says it'll run on Apple's A15 Bionic processor and will support 5G. The previous SE model - released in 2020 - is not 5G-enabled.

In addition, the analyst claims it'll come in three colours: white, black and red. However, those hoping for an upgrade in aesthetics could be set for disappointment. If he's right, the next iPhone SE will essentially look like the last.

As you can see in his inaugural tweet, Kuo also expects the phone to be mass produced from this month - it may even have started. And that Apple will hope to ship up to 30 million units worldwide this year.

We'll find out for sure next week, with the event starting at 6pm GMT. You can find out more details here.

Skriva av Rik Henderson.
