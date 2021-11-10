Pocket-lint stöds av sina läsare. När du köper via länkar på vår webbplats kan vi tjäna en affiliate provision. Läs mer

Spara upp till £120 på Samsungs Galaxy Tab S7 och S7+ surfplattor i Black Friday-försäljning

Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday- försäljningen är redan här och det finns några enorma besparingar att göra på Samsungs premium Android Tab S7 och S7+ surfplattor.

Om du är ute efter en surfplatta och Apple iPad inte är på din gata, då är Samsung Tab S7 och S7+ två av de bästa iPad-alternativen, som körs på Android istället.

Spara £120 på Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Huvuderbjudandet i Storbritannien gäller Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ endast Wi-Fi-modellen som kostar £799 £679 - i antingen svart eller marinblått.

The plus S7 sports a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED 2800 x 1752 display, bigger than the standard version and with a 120Hz fresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.

Spara £100 på Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Den icke-plus S7 kostar nu 619 £ 519 £ med 16% rabatt, och det är för versionerna svart, marinblå och brons.

This S7 still has the 120Hz refrsh rate, but on an 11-inch LCD 2560 x 1600 display and still with the same Quadcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus platform and speaker setup as the S7+.

Spara £70 på Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Om de två översta ligger utanför din budget kostar fanutgåvan runt 599 £489, med 13 % rabatt i svart, grönt eller rosa.

More early Black Friday UK deals

Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99

• Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 35% off at  £169.99

 iRobot Roomba s9: £400 discount this Black Friday

• Xiaomi Mi 11: £200 off at £549

• HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £75 off £174.41

Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99

Echo Dot 3rd Gen: Get 2 for the price of 1 with ECHODOT2FOR1 code

• JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off

Tado: 43% discount

Google Nest Indoor and Outdoor Cameras: 51% off, at £62.99

Ursprungligen publicerad den 19 Juni 2021.
