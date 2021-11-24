Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Som en del av sin Black Friday- försäljning erbjuder Amazon UK en bra besparing på 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card för Xbox Series X|S.

The custom card plugs into the rear of either the Xbox Series X or S and works essentially the same as the internal storage. That means you can store more than double the games of a Series X, almost triple the capacity of the Series S.

Made by storage specialist Seagate, the official add-on offers a read speed of 300MB/s, so similarly fast loading times are guaranteed. It is the only way you can expand the storage and play next-gen games. While both consoles support external hard drives, they can only run Xbox One games from them.

In our review of the card, we said: "This next-gen Xbox storage expansion works exactly the same as the internal storage in a Series X or S, offering all the optimisations and boosts next-gen games require. On the front it's a highly impressive add-on. But it is expensive..." And that's why picking it up on a Black Friday deal is the best way!