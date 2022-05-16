Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.
(Pocket-lint) - Sony har presenterat en första titt på listan över de spel som kommer att ingå i de nya nivåerna av PlayStation Plus-medlemskap som ger tillgång till en katalog av speltitlar.
Listan hittills (som tydligen kan komma att kompletteras) innehåller PS5-, PS4-, PS3- och ursprungliga PlayStation-titlar, medan PS2-titlar fortfarande inte har presenterats i detalj.
Det finns många olika delar i de olika listorna, eftersom Sony säger att vissa klassiska spel kommer att återskapas med förbättrad prestanda och bättre upplösningar, medan andra kommer att ligga närmare originalupplevelsen.
Sony har också bekräftat att några spel kommer att få testversioner för Premium- och Deluxe-medlemmar, bland annat Horizon Forbidden West och Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - du kommer att kunna prova två timmar av dessa och några fler.
Du kan läsa alla detaljer om allt detta i Sonys blogginlägg om ämnet här.
En trevlig detalj är avslöjandet att PlayStation- och PSP-spel kommer att låta användarna skapa spartillstånd och spola tillbaka sina spel, vilket är praktiskt för äldre titlar, samt att alla som tidigare har köpt en titel på listan kommer att ha tillgång till den oavsett prenumerationsstatus.
Först och främst har vi listan över PS4- och PS5-spel:
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding och Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall | Husemarque , PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |NaughtyDog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Kontroll: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
Sedan finns det klassiska spel som inte är omgjorda:
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, original PlayStation
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., original PlayStation
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., original PlayStation
- Worms World Party | Team 17, original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation
Sedan har vi klassiska spel som kommer att uppgraderas:
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
- Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
Slutligen finns en lista över PS3-spel som kommer att vara tillgängliga uteslutande via spelstreaming, där spelen ovan kommer att kunna laddas ner:
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon's Souls | From Software, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- Rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
- Asura's Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3