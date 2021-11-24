Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Den brittiska Nintendo Store har äntligen den trådlösa Sega Mega Drive-kontrollen i lager.

Designad för Nintendo Switch-ägare för att spela alla Mega Drive / Genesis-spel som är tillgängliga med Switch Online Expansion Pass, har handkontrollen varit tillgänglig att beställa i USA ett tag. Nu kan brittiska retrospelfans också få tag på en.

Sega Mega Drive Controller för Nintendo Switch tillgänglig nu Spela Sega-spelen med Switch Online Expansion Pass som de var tänkta. Denna trogna återskapande av originalkontrollern saknar bara kabeln, eftersom den är trådfri. Beställ nu för £39.99. Visa erbjudande

Nintendo promises free delivery for the controller, as it's over the £20 minimum spend.

It will work with all the Sega games available on Expansion Pass, which currently includes classics like Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, and Strider.

Sadly, the wireless N64 controller is now out of stock. As is the SNES controller for the Super Nintendo games available as part of a regular Switch Online subscription.

The dual pack of NES controllers is still listed as in stock, however.

Switch Online is the paid membership service to enable online gaming on most Switch games, plus other benefits, such as the expanding list of classic games. It costs £17.99, €19.99, $19.99 for a 12-month subscription.

The Expansion Pass adds N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, plus other add-ons, such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC. It bumps the price up to £34.99, €39.99, $49.99.