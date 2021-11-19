Pocket-lint stöds av sina läsare. När du köper via länkar på vår webbplats kan vi tjäna en affiliate provision. Läs mer

Skaffa Stadia Premiere Edition med Chromecast Ultra för bara 19,99 GBP

Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Ok, så du kanske inte är så exalterad över Stadia , men med tanke på att det här paketet innehåller Googles fantastiska Chromecast Ultra är det en stjäl.

Denna galna affär ger dig en Chromecast Ultra och Google Stadia-kontroller. Ursprungligen £70 respektive £59. För totalt £19,99.

The Chromecast Ultra is no longer available separately, being superseded by the fantastic Chromecast with Google TV, but it originally went for £70 in the UK. It's still a fantastic option to beam 4K content to your TV.

It works like any other Chromecast dongle, plugging in to a HDMI port on your television and allowing you to stream almost anything from your smartphone. This, of course, includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ et al.

Plus, you get the Stadia controller, and even if you're not planning to sign up to Stadia - it's pretty easy to set up for use on PC with Steam. It's a really solid game pad that normally retails for £59.

The combined value makes for one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen this year so far.

More early Black Friday deals

Skriva av Luke Baker. Ursprungligen publicerad den 19 November 2021.
