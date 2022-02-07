The Xbox Series X already stands tall when compared to its predecessors, but giving it a dedicated stand or wall mount can be an excellent way to neaten up your gaming area.

Not only do the best stands for Series X allow you to save space, but they can also provide other benefits like charging stations and docks for Xbox controllers and Xbox headsets - as well as providing fans to aid ventilation. Plus, for those who don't have the room to keep it near their TV or gaming monitor, a sturdy wall mount can tuck it our of the way.

In order to get the most out of this accessory, you need to know two things: what fits your setup and needs, and just how much you're willing to spend.

Once you have that figured out, browse the tried and tested picks below in order to truly take your next-gen experience to that next level.

Our Top Picks

Fyoung Fyoung Vertical Stand and Cooling Fan 1. Best overall Best overall Combine your game storage, charging points and console stand with this complete option. Pros Superb for saving space Cons Not the most attractive fit for all spaces Se på Amazon

If you're after more than just the basic stand for your Series X, a more complete, all-in-one dock can be an excellent solution - and Fyoung's offering is the best we've tested.

It features a drop-in section for the console, which also houses two cooling fans, as well as a twin charging dock for controllers, three USB ports and storage for games.

It's not the most elegant solution for all spaces, granted, but, in our experience, it acted as a neat little space-saver that we quickly couldn't live without.

Xbox Series X stands we also recommend

While the above option is our favourite from testing, we also appreciate it may not be the best fit for everyone looking for an Xbox Series X base. That's why we also recommend considering the below options, too.

T and A T and A Vertical Stand 2. Runner Up Solid base Supercharge your Series X by adding a stable, rotating base and a USB hub. Pros Neat and tidy Cons LED can be a little annoying Se på Amazon

For those who want to simply add some rigidity and rotation to the Xbox Series X - and also improve its potential as a charging hub - then employing a more basic vertical stand is the way to go.

With T&A's option, you get just that. There are no fancy compartments for your controllers or games, but it is able to provide a further four USB ports to the console's built-in options. Being locked into the stand also makes it less likely to topple over if you accidentally bump it, which we very lightly tested.

The only thing we're not sold on is the blue LED ring around the base of the stand - it feels a little too closely aligned to Xbox's biggest rival.

HideIt HideIt Wall Mount 3. A Top Pick Sturdy floating mount A reliable and sturdy mount that's ideal for those looking to have their console float on the wall. Pros Very sturdy bracket Cons Expensive for what you get Se på Amazon

It's by no means the cheapest solution for those looking to mount their Series X console to the wall, but HideIt's option felt the most sturdy out of the options we tested.

The C-shape bracket helped it feel very secure on our brick wall, while not restricting the console's airflow (providing you face it the right way), and there's also a neat mount for your controller, too.

As ever, just make sure your wall can stand up to the console's weight - even the best mounts can't provide sturdy fits on loose-fitting walls.

KJH KJH Vertical Stand 4. Strong Contender Top rotating stand Easily rotate your Series X and power your devices with this clever stand and charging hub. Pros Simple and effective upgrade Cons LED can't be turned off Se på Amazon

Another classic vertical stand design comes from KJH and is ideal for gamers who need their console to double up as a USB charging hub.

There's not a great deal of functionality here outside of the four additional USB ports, but the stand does allow your Series X to easily rotate and the blue LED may suit the tastes of some (be aware, though, that there is no option to turn it off).

Like similar offerings, it does the job, but it may be worth considering upgrading to a similar unit with charging docks for controllers, too.

Klipdasse Klipdasse Vertical Cooling Stand 5. Also Great Best all-in-one solution Pack all your Series X bits and bobs in the same place with this superbly designed stand and dock. Pros Superb all-in-one solution Cons Needs plenty of room Se på Amazon

For power users who want an all-in-one unit, it's hard to pack in more function than Klipdasse's offering.

Like others, it features the typical games storage and charging docks for two controllers, but also happens to include a pair of rechargeable batteries, a neat little stand for your headset and a cooling fan for the console itself.

It's not for everybody, we don't think, but it can act as a really good way to condense your setup if you're gaming on a desk.

How to choose an Xbox Series X stand

There isn't an awful lot to consider before picking up a stand for your Xbox console, but, given there are some subtle differences between the options we'd recommend and the ones we wouldn't, it's always handy to offer a bit more advice in this section.

What do you need to store?

While most Xbox Series X stands are simply just rotating bases that provide a few USB connections, there are also plenty of other picks that offer storage for controllers, headsets and games. Initially, we weren't sure about some of the usefulness of some of these larger stands, but, unless you already have a dedicated spot for some of these peripherals, it's certainly something to consider. It all really comes down to how much you need to store.

How much do you want to spend?

Mounts and stands do tend to vary quite a lot in price - with more expensive products usually offering more storage. While, as we've said above, this can be handy for those who don't have many alternative storage solutions, it may help to get creative and stick to a basic rotating stand and storing controllers or games in a different way, if you're looking to save some cash.

Is your wall sturdy enough for a mounted stand?

One way of keeping your Xbox out of the way is to mount it to the wall with a C-shaped stand. However, as with anything wall-mounted, you'll have to take care when doing so. We were able to mount our options onto brick walls, and could therefore figure out how sturdy the kit supplied was.

However, if you have a plasterboard wall, you'll likely need a stud-finding tool in order to add some stability. Some mounting kits, of course, also advise against doing this - and, since we didn't test on unsuitable walls, we'd suggest following the manufacturer's instructions if you don't want to take the risk.

How to choose an Xbox stand

There isn't an awful lot to consider before picking up a stand for your Xbox console, but, given there are some subtle differences between the options we'd recommend and the ones we wouldn't, it's always handy to offer a bit more advice in this section.

What do you need to store?

While most Xbox Series X stands are simply just rotating bases that provide a few USB connections, there are also plenty of other picks that offer storage for controllers, headsets and games. Initially, we weren't sure about some of the usefulness of some of these larger stands, but, unless you already have a dedicated spot for some of these peripherals, it's certainly something to consider. It all really comes down to how much you need to store.

How much do you want to spend?

Mounts and stands do tend to vary quite a lot in price - with more expensive products usually offering more storage. While, as we've said above, this can be handy for those who don't have many alternative storage solutions, it may help to get creative and stick to a basic rotating stand and storing controllers or games in a different way, if you're looking to save some cash.

Is your wall sturdy enough for a mounted stand?

One way of keeping your Xbox out of the way is to mount it to the wall with a C-shaped stand. However, as with anything wall-mounted, you'll have to take care when doing so. We were able to mount our options onto brick walls, and could therefore figure out how sturdy the kit supplied was.

However, if you have a plasterboard wall, you'll likely need a stud-finding tool in order to add some stability. Some mounting kits, of course, also advise against doing this - and, since we didn't test on unsuitable walls, we'd suggest following the manufacturer's instructions if you don't want to take the risk.