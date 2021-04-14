Google's Wear OS is one of the most widely used smartwatch operating systems.

Known as Android Wear until it was rebadged several years back, there have been plenty of new features added in Wear OS 3.5 to help it compete with the likes of Apple, Samsung and Fitbit.

Unlike previous big software updates, Wear OS 3 is taking its time to roll out to the wider stable of smartwatches under Google's banner, but it is starting to work its way across the range, including with Google's own Pixel Watch.

In this guide, then, we'll be detailing what we believe are the very best watches to run on Wear OS by Google. There's something for every budget and every style, and if you're still not sure which to opt for after reading our choices, dive into the section on how to choose the right Wear OS smartwatch.

Our Top Pick: Best Wear OS Smartwatch

Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 1. Best overall Our top pick The top of the line Galaxy Watch offers great battery life, build quality and a rich feature list. Pros Good battery life

Great-looking, durable design

Strong feature set and lots of fitness tracking options Cons It's a little expensive

When it comes to a balance of features, performance and value, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro strikes the right balance. You'll easily get 2-3 days of battery from the watch, if not more, and it has all the sensors for fitness tracking that you'd need.

That includes an accurate multi-band GPS system, a very accurate heart rate sensor that works well - even for HIIT sessions - plus you get all the proper smartwatch stuff like offline music, contactless payments and interactive notifications, downloadable apps and messages.

With its durable Titanium case, raised bezel and Sapphire Crystal display, it can take a beating too. All in a device which - while not cheap - is not hideously expensive either. The only real downside is that Samsung only offers it in one size and in two different case colours. Other than that, it's great.

Wear OS smartwatches we also recommend

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is our current favourite among Wear OS smartwatches, but that doesn't mean it's the only option you could consider. We've tested out a host of watches that fit the bill, so here are some additional picks that are worth exploring further.

Pocket-lint Google Pixel Watch 2. Runner Up Google's first watch 9.0 / 10 With its combination of great design, fluid software and comprehensive fitness tracking, the Pixel Watch is a great first home-made option from Google. Pros Gorgeous design

Fluid and intuitive software

Onboard Fitbit tracking Cons Only one size

Battery life is quite poor

Google's first generation home-made smartwatch isn't perfect, but it is a lovely watch to wear and to use. The fluid, clean interface is easy to use and effortless, and is only helped further by that glossy, rounded glass over the front.

It has all the features you'd want from a "proper" smartwatch, offering downloadable apps, interactive notifications and message threads, plus contactless payments. The big talking point is built-in Fitbit tracking.

It's the first Wear OS watch to come with Fitbit installed, and it offers comprehensive tracking and easy-to-understand data that's well organised in the mobile app. Google needs to improve its HIIT tracking, and the fact some data is locked behind a Fitbit Premium paywall doesn't sit right either.

We'd love for battery life to be longer than 24 hours and for there to be more than one size available, but it's a great start for Google.

Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 3. A Top Pick Does everything you need The regular Galaxy Watch 5 offers pretty much everything you could need in a watch that doesn't cost a fortune. Pros Strong feature set

Great fitness/health tracking

Lightweight and comfortable Cons Design is a bit plain

Battery life could be better

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might be our top choice, but the regular model is also a very good offering and will suit most people, particularly those who don't want to spend the money on the Pro version.

The design is a bit more plain, and you don't get the same battery life, but the rest of its feature list is near enough identical. You'll still get great health tracking, interactive notifications and apps, contactless payments and offline music.

One of the big advantages is that it's available in two different sizes - 40mm and 44mm - so you get an option that'll suit you whether you have a larger or smaller wrist.

Pocket-lint TicWatch Pro 3 4. Strong Contender Excellent all-rounder 8.0 / 10 Mobvoi's refresh of the inside and out make this a top Wear OS watch to consider. Pros Relatively slim and light design

Speedy performance

Superb battery life Cons Heart rate is hit-and-miss

Sports tracking isn't elite

Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 3 steers the company's premier smartwatch line back in the right direction, bolstering a slimmer, lighter design and a snappy performance boost.

It features Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 under the hood, which helps power the refreshed UI for even longer - expect three days of full use and the option of 45 days in a stripped-back mode.

Our only concern is that it's still not a bona fide watch for exercisers, but, for those who want a stylish Wear OS watch with all the basics, this is definitely one to consider.

We should also mention that this is one of the few already-released watches set to receive the Wear OS 3 update. Although that hasn't landed yet, in the bigger picture, it's still a big positive that keeps this watch relevant in the long term.

Pocket-lint Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 5. Also Great Pure luxury 8.0 / 10 It may be limited on the fitness tracking front, but there's no smartwatch that compares with the Tag in terms of craftsmanship and design. Pros Stunning design

Durable build

Great looking custom watch faces Cons Very expensive

For some, the ideal smartwatch is one that's got that premium, luxury feel, but still delivers the basics you'd expect from a wrist-worn gadget. That's where the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 comes in.

The case is a stunning, sculpted and polished hunk of titanium, and it's capped off with sapphire crystal and ceramic, with great attention to detail. Even the buttons have that look and feel of a feature the designers really cared about. They're so clicky, practical and good-looking.

Add to that some very nicely rendered custom watch faces - with brilliant AOD modes, and the best watch strap design you're likely to ever see on a smartwatch, and you have a truly high-end piece of smart jewelery.

It's expensive, and the heart rate sensor isn't very responsive, but it's a great watch.

Pocket-lint Fossil Gen 6 6. Worth Considering Keep it simple Fossil delivers an excellent option for those craving a basic and clean smartwatch experience. Pros Fast and responsive

Clean, crisp design

Affordable Cons Wear OS 3 still hasn't landed

Fitness tracking is basic

As you would expect from the latest generation of Fossil's smartwatch line, the Gen 6 represents a very solid step forward compared to previous models. It's responsive, thanks to the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip under the hood, attractive on the wrist and available at a fairly reasonable price.

It's a true smartwatch-first experience, and it's a great pick, but it's also not entirely complete just yet. Wear OS 3 is coming in 2022, but its omission means that there's plenty of room for the comparatively bare bones experience to grow.

We'd also steer you away from this one if you're looking for a rounded fitness tracking experience. The GPS accuracy is mixed, to say the least, and activity modes are lacking.

How to choose a Wear OS smartwatch

It's actually a very interesting time to buy a Wear OS smartwatch - and that's something that hasn't necessarily been true over the last few years. With Wear OS 3 ushering in a new generation of performance, then, what should you consider before you buy?

Well, we've answered the following queries to help you narrow down your choice from the options above.

Does your smartwatch need Wear OS 3?

As we've covered throughout this guide, the arrival of Wear OS 3 is a fairly big landmark for the platform. You can read all about the ins and outs of the update in our Wear OS 3 explainer, but, essentially, Samsung's Tizen and Google's Wear OS has now blended into one unified platform. The result is big performance increases, new features (like app switching, improved watch faces, improved Tiles) and a fitness tracking experience that will be powered by Google-owned Fitbit.

The issue here is that it's only coming to a select number of Wear OS smartwatches, most of which we've featured in our picks above. It's not absolutely essential that you pick a watch that has (or will receive) the latest update and future updates, but we'd strongly recommend future-proofing your device - or waiting for a compatible one.

What will you use a smartwatch for?

No matter which Wear OS smartwatch you settle on, it needs to fit into your lifestyle. As we always advise with our smartwatch or fitness tracker guides, you need to understand what you'll actually use your smartwatch for.

Do you exercise a lot? Chances are you need to focus your attention on something like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Do you prefer something that promotes style and smartwatch features? You're likely best looking at the Pixel Watch. Want something that can do it all, no matter the price tag? Check out the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4.

How much do you need to spend?

Price is always a very important factor, which is why our list features a varied range. However, this is made pretty simple, too, by the fact that Wear OS smartwatches are, in our view, very reasonably priced compared to rival models from Apple.

The truth is, unlike with Apple Watch devices, spending more doesn't necessarily grant you a better Wear OS experience. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an outstanding watch, but it also doesn't break the bank. The Tag Heuer Connected, meanwhile, is more basic on the software front but costs a four-figure sum.

As we've outlined, it's more important to pick a watch that's future-proofed and fits your lifestyle.

Wear OS v Apple Watch - which is best?

Historically, the Apple Watch has far outperformed the capabilities of Wear OS. However, with the arrival of Wear OS 3, that gap is closing, especially with the arrival of the Pixel Watch. Likewise, the latest Samsung watches are, as we've said, a great example of what the platform is capable of.

For a full ranking of devices from across different ecosystems, check out our complete best smartwatch guide.