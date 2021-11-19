Pocket-lint stöds av sina läsare. När du köper via länkar på vår webbplats kan vi tjäna en affiliate provision. Läs mer

Ring Video Doorbell Wired är tillgänglig till ett superlågt pris för Black Friday

Ring Ring Video Doorbell Wired är tillgänglig till ett superlågt pris för Black Friday

- Förutsatt att du har befintlig dörrklockaledning

Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Tidigare i år debuterade Ring med ett megabilligt sätt att få en av sina dörrklockor genom att lansera en trådbunden ingångsversion som heter Ring Video Doorbell Wired, och den finns nu på Black Friday .

Faktum är att den nu är tillgänglig till ett superlågt pris på $41,99 istället för $59,99, och £33 istället för £49 i Storbritannien.

As its name suggests, this product requires you to have existing doorbell wiring. The biggest benefit of having no internal battery is that is pretty slim yet is still capable of Full HD 1080p video. However, there's no 5GHz Wi-Fi support - just 2.4GHz - unlike the Ring Video Doorbell 3, 3 Plus and Doorbell 4. 

Ring Video Doorbell Wired is essentially a much cheaper version of the also-wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro but capable of many of the same things. 

Again it features real-time alerts, live video and two-way talk plus full integration with the Ring app. As with other Ring products you need to take out a Ring Protect subscription which will also enable you to use Pre-Roll to see what triggered your alerts. And you'll probably need a Ring Chime for audible alerts in your home. 

If you have existing doorbell wiring it's a total no-brainer.

Skriva av Rob Kerr. Redigering av Chris Hall. Ursprungligen publicerad den 27 Januari 2021.
