Få en stor besparing på iRobot Roomba 692

Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday- erbjudandena börjar säkert tidigt. Om du har skjutit upp att köpa en robotdammsugare är det nu dags att göra en affär.

Det finns ett antal erbjudanden på Roomba robotdammsugare i USA för tillfället, men det finns även erbjudanden på Roomba 692 i både Storbritannien och USA.

Med robotdammsugaren vanligtvis med ett utropspris på $299,99/£269, är den redan någorlunda överkomlig. Men nu är det ännu mer tilltalande med en fin rabatt som slår så mycket som 33% av det vanliga utropspriset.

What's good is that this is one of the easier purchases to justify, too - having an automated vacuuming system saves you not only precious time (in which you could hunt for even more deals, perhaps), but also eliminates the tedium of, you know, actually cleaning up crumbs dotted about your house.

Why choose this device in particular? First and foremost, it gives you the cheapest possible entry point into the expensive world of robot vacuums - as far as established brands go, finding one for this price is always worth considering.

In terms of features, the self-charging 692 is able to be controlled via Alexa, and can handle pretty much any kind of floor you have, thanks to different cleaning modes. There are also things like iRobot's Dirt Detection, which notes the areas of your home that need the most work and ramps up the cleaning, and Cliff Detection, something that's essential for users aiming to clean near stairs.

Robot vacuums, as we say, are often discounted around this time of year and we'll expect to see more in the coming weeks too.