Det finns en bra affär på detta Echo Dot och Fire TV Stick-paket - spara 62 %

Det finns en bra affär på detta Echo Dot och Fire TV Stick-paket - spara 62 %
(Pocket-lint) - Efter vad som verkar vara och åldern är Black Friday äntligen här och det finns några fantastiska erbjudanden att få på ett antal enheter, och vi har sett ett paketerbjudande som du inte får missa.

Det fantastiska med att köpa dessa paket är de bättre besparingarna som de erbjuder.

Genom att para ihop den populära Echo Dot med en Fire TV Stick, sparar du 50 £ på detta paket, vilket sänker den totala kostnaden bara £29,98.

It's a great bundle with the Fire TV covering all your streaming needs from Prime Video to Netflix and much much more. This is the regular Fire TV Stick, so it offers up to 1080p content, ideal for a second or smaller TV, offering a slick experience no matter what you're streaming.

Adding to that the the smaller Echo Dot 3rd gen device for all your Alexa needs around the home, which also has voice controls for your Fire TV. The older Echo Dot model is still one of Amazon's most popular, offering suprisingly good sound quality given its diminutive size. You could say it's a perfect pairing.

